DUAL CITIZENS CANNOT BE MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENTGECOM URGES PARTIES TO CONDUCT ‘DUE DILIGENCE’

Wednesday, July 9, 2025
GECOM Issues Warning: Dual Citizens Ineligible for Parliament in Upcoming Elections

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

Georgetown, Guyana – With Nomination Day set for July 14 and General and Regional Elections slated for September 1, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has issued a firm reminder: dual citizens are barred from serving in the National Assembly.

In a press release issued over the weekend, GECOM cited Article 155(1)(a) of the Constitution and referenced a 2019 High Court ruling which affirmed that individuals with dual citizenship are constitutionally disqualified from being elected to Parliament.

“No person shall be qualified for election as a member of the National Assembly who is, by virtue of his or her own act, under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power or state,” GECOM stated.

The Commission emphasized that any candidate list containing a dual citizen will be considered defective and may be rejected on constitutional grounds.

In addition to disqualifying dual citizens, GECOM also pointed to Article 155(1)(d), which outlines other ineligibilities, including individuals currently holding or acting in certain public offices. These include:

  • Judges of the Supreme Court of Judicature
  • Members of the Public Service Appellate Tribunal
  • Members of any constitutional service commission (Judicial, Public, Teaching, Police)
  • The Director of Public Prosecutions
  • The Ombudsman
  • The Auditor General

GECOM reminded political parties and independent groups that all aspiring candidates must also meet the following criteria:

  • Must be a Guyanese citizen
  • At least 18 years old
  • Registered elector
  • Must speak and read English fluently enough to participate in parliamentary proceedings actively

“All political stakeholders must exercise due diligence when preparing their lists to ensure full compliance with the Constitution and avoid technical disqualification,” GECOM warned.

The statement comes amid increased scrutiny of election integrity and transparency, as Guyana approaches one of the most anticipated election seasons in recent history.

