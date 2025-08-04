ALI SWEARS IN ACTING CHANCELLOR, CHIEF JUSTICE AMID JUDICIAL TRANSITION

Georgetown, Guyana — President Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday administered the oath of office to two senior judges who will temporarily assume the country’s top judicial roles, marking a transitional moment for the judiciary even as the wider issue of permanent appointments remains unresolved.

Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire was sworn in to perform the duties of Chancellor of the Judiciary, while Justice Navindra Singh will now act as Chief Justice. Both appointments take effect from August 4, filling the leadership gap created by Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards proceeding on leave.

The brief ceremony, held at the Office of the President, comes as Guyana continues to operate without substantive appointments to either of the two top judicial offices—an impasse that has persisted for nearly two decades due to a lack of bipartisan agreement between the President and the Leader of the Opposition, as required by the Constitution.

In remarks following the swearing-in, President Ali said the temporary designations were made to ensure continuity and efficiency in the judicial system. “The administration remains committed to justice, fairness, and the rule of law,” he said, framing the move as a necessary step to avoid disruption in the judiciary’s leadership.

The outgoing acting Chancellor, Justice Cummings-Edwards, had held the role since 2017, and her tenure saw repeated calls—both domestic and international—for substantive judicial appointments. These latest temporary postings are not expected to resolve that ongoing concern.

Both Justice George-Wiltshire and Justice Singh are respected legal figures with decades of experience on the bench. Justice George-Wiltshire previously served as Chief Justice (ag) and presided over several landmark constitutional cases, including election petitions and matters involving the separation of powers.

While Monday’s appointments are likely to maintain administrative stability, they do little to address the underlying issue of judicial independence and long-term institutional certainty—an issue raised by multiple legal observers, civil society actors, and international partners.

For now, the judiciary continues to function with acting leadership in its two highest offices—underscoring both the need for continuity and the enduring stalemate over constitutional appointments.

