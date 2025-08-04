Monday, August 4, 2025
HomeArticlesALI SWEARS IN ACTING CHANCELLOR, CHIEF JUSTICE AMID JUDICIAL TRANSITION
ArticlesCourtELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

ALI SWEARS IN ACTING CHANCELLOR, CHIEF JUSTICE AMID JUDICIAL TRANSITION

By HGPTV
0
156

Georgetown, Guyana — President Dr Irfaan Ali on Monday administered the oath of office to two senior judges who will temporarily assume the country’s top judicial roles, marking a transitional moment for the judiciary even as the wider issue of permanent appointments remains unresolved.

Justice Roxanne George-Wiltshire was sworn in to perform the duties of Chancellor of the Judiciary, while Justice Navindra Singh will now act as Chief Justice. Both appointments take effect from August 4, filling the leadership gap created by Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards proceeding on leave.

The brief ceremony, held at the Office of the President, comes as Guyana continues to operate without substantive appointments to either of the two top judicial offices—an impasse that has persisted for nearly two decades due to a lack of bipartisan agreement between the President and the Leader of the Opposition, as required by the Constitution.

In remarks following the swearing-in, President Ali said the temporary designations were made to ensure continuity and efficiency in the judicial system. “The administration remains committed to justice, fairness, and the rule of law,” he said, framing the move as a necessary step to avoid disruption in the judiciary’s leadership.

The outgoing acting Chancellor, Justice Cummings-Edwards, had held the role since 2017, and her tenure saw repeated calls—both domestic and international—for substantive judicial appointments. These latest temporary postings are not expected to resolve that ongoing concern.

Both Justice George-Wiltshire and Justice Singh are respected legal figures with decades of experience on the bench. Justice George-Wiltshire previously served as Chief Justice (ag) and presided over several landmark constitutional cases, including election petitions and matters involving the separation of powers.

While Monday’s appointments are likely to maintain administrative stability, they do little to address the underlying issue of judicial independence and long-term institutional certainty—an issue raised by multiple legal observers, civil society actors, and international partners.

For now, the judiciary continues to function with acting leadership in its two highest offices—underscoring both the need for continuity and the enduring stalemate over constitutional appointments.

Previous article
WHO’S ENFORCING THE RULES? JONAS QUESTIONS SILENCE ON SANCTIONED PPP OFFICIAL AS BANKS DROP MOHAMEDS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Woman raped while attempting to find new home

Stolen car recovered within 24-hours with the aid of public spirited...