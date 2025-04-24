Friday, April 25, 2025
HomeEDUCATIONSCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING, ARTS AND MATHEMATICS FAIR 2025 LAUNCHED
EDUCATIONNews

SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING, ARTS AND MATHEMATICS FAIR 2025 LAUNCHED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
45

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

The Ministry of Education officially launched its biannual Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) Fair on Wednesday under the theme “Innovative Solutions Through STEAM for Sustainable Development in Guyana.” The opening ceremony took place at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Delivering the feature address, Education Minister Priya Manickchand emphasized the transformative potential of the event, stating that students’ creativity can even help guide teachers in reshaping their approach to education.

“Children can help teachers develop new teaching methods. It teaches our teachers that maybe our methods are a little outdated and we need to look at how children are now learning,” Manickchand explained.

She also noted that the innovations on display will serve as a source of inspiration, not only to students and educators, but to citizens across Guyana — from coastal towns to hinterland communities.

“We hope this inspires the entire population through visuals at the fair and televised broadcasts,” the minister added.

According to Chief Education Officer Saddam Hussain and other officials, the national STEAM Fair is the culmination of district-level events held in all 11 educational districts during March and early April. These preliminary fairs featured outstanding entries that were selected to compete at the national level.

This year’s event has attracted over 210 projects from primary, lower secondary, upper secondary, and tertiary institutions, reflecting a diverse array of innovative thinking rooted in local knowledge and real-world applications.

Organizers say that one of the fair’s key goals is to build students’ confidence in presenting scientific concepts and explaining the creative processes behind their inventions. The projects emphasize sustainability, climate resilience, education technology, agriculture, and clean energy solutions, aligning with Guyana’s national development goals.

The STEAM Fair is considered a crucial platform for nurturing young talent and equipping students with the tools to become problem-solvers and innovators in a rapidly changing world.

Previous article
NANDLALL, HUGHES SPAR AS LINDEN SHOOTING RENEWS CALLS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY.
Next article
AG DEFENDS GUYANA’S RECORD ON CORRUPTION, MONEY LAUNDERING
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MARKED INCREASE IN SCIENCE AND SOCIAL STUDIES AT NGDA, DROP IN...

Fire destroys home of Patentia woman, fire tender encounters difficulties in...