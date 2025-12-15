ADDING AC OR APARTMENTS? GPL SAYS TELL US FIRST OR RISK BLACKOUTS

GEORGETOWN – Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has issued a renewed warning to customers as unreported increases in electricity usage continue to fuel voltage problems, damaged meters, and burnt household and commercial appliances in several communities.

The utility company said the growing number of complaints being received is closely linked to customers expanding their electricity load without informing GPL in advance, a requirement set out under the Standard Terms and Conditions for Electric Services. Those rules require prior written notification whenever there is a change in service needs, including higher energy consumption.

GPL explained that advance notice allows its technical teams to determine whether the existing network can safely handle additional demand. Where the infrastructure is unable to support the increase, the company is required to advise customers on how long it will take to make the necessary upgrades or adjustments.

The warning follows a rise in transformer overloads and persistent low-voltage issues, which GPL says are increasingly being traced to unreported changes such as the installation of air-conditioning units, the addition of heavy-duty electrical equipment, business expansions, and the conversion of residential properties into apartments or commercial spaces. While these upgrades may seem minor on their own, the company noted that the cumulative effect can place serious strain on the distribution system.

According to GPL, this strain can lead to unstable service, frequent outages, and damage not only to the customer’s own equipment but also to appliances and meters in surrounding households. The company said these disruptions often affect entire neighbourhoods, making the issue a shared community concern rather than an isolated one.

GPL is therefore urging residential, commercial, and industrial customers to contact their nearest commercial office or service centre before making any changes that could increase electricity usage. The process, the company said, should also involve the Government Electrical Inspectorate under the Ministry of Public Works to ensure that safety and technical standards are met.

The utility stressed that cooperation from customers is essential to maintaining reliable electricity service. By reporting planned increases in load, GPL said it can better manage demand, strengthen infrastructure where needed, and reduce the risk of avoidable outages, equipment damage, and service disruptions across the network.

