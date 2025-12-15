Monday, December 15, 2025
HomeArticlesADDING AC OR APARTMENTS? GPL SAYS TELL US FIRST OR RISK BLACKOUTS
ArticlesInfrastructureNews

ADDING AC OR APARTMENTS? GPL SAYS TELL US FIRST OR RISK BLACKOUTS

By HGPTV
0
257

GEORGETOWN – Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) has issued a renewed warning to customers as unreported increases in electricity usage continue to fuel voltage problems, damaged meters, and burnt household and commercial appliances in several communities.

The utility company said the growing number of complaints being received is closely linked to customers expanding their electricity load without informing GPL in advance, a requirement set out under the Standard Terms and Conditions for Electric Services. Those rules require prior written notification whenever there is a change in service needs, including higher energy consumption.

GPL explained that advance notice allows its technical teams to determine whether the existing network can safely handle additional demand. Where the infrastructure is unable to support the increase, the company is required to advise customers on how long it will take to make the necessary upgrades or adjustments.

The warning follows a rise in transformer overloads and persistent low-voltage issues, which GPL says are increasingly being traced to unreported changes such as the installation of air-conditioning units, the addition of heavy-duty electrical equipment, business expansions, and the conversion of residential properties into apartments or commercial spaces. While these upgrades may seem minor on their own, the company noted that the cumulative effect can place serious strain on the distribution system.

According to GPL, this strain can lead to unstable service, frequent outages, and damage not only to the customer’s own equipment but also to appliances and meters in surrounding households. The company said these disruptions often affect entire neighbourhoods, making the issue a shared community concern rather than an isolated one.

GPL is therefore urging residential, commercial, and industrial customers to contact their nearest commercial office or service centre before making any changes that could increase electricity usage. The process, the company said, should also involve the Government Electrical Inspectorate under the Ministry of Public Works to ensure that safety and technical standards are met.

The utility stressed that cooperation from customers is essential to maintaining reliable electricity service. By reporting planned increases in load, GPL said it can better manage demand, strengthen infrastructure where needed, and reduce the risk of avoidable outages, equipment damage, and service disruptions across the network.

Previous article
CRACKS, EXPOSED STEEL AND SAFETY FEARS: OPPOSITION QUESTIONS QUALITY OF HOPE BRIDGE
Next article
DUNCAN SAYS CASH GRANTS OFFER RELIEF, BUT WAGES ARE KEY TO COST-OF-LIVING PRESSURES
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Reflect on Phagwah to break cultural, social barriers- Opposition Leader

FIGUEIRA BLASTS RECOUNT DEMANDS AS “DANGEROUS DISTRACTIONS”