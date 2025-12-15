DUNCAN SAYS CASH GRANTS OFFER RELIEF, BUT WAGES ARE KEY TO COST-OF-LIVING PRESSURES

HGP Nightly News: APNU Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding public sector wages and the government’s proposed $200,000 cash grant, cautioning that while the grant provides welcome short-term relief, it does not address the deeper cost-of-living pressures facing Guyanese households.

In a Letter to the Editor published this week, Duncan said that many families are experiencing rising prices most acutely at the supermarket and market stalls, particularly for food items that make up a large share of household spending.

“The $200,000 grant is not insignificant,” Duncan wrote, noting that for many households it represents timely and meaningful assistance. However, he stressed that “relief is not the same as resolution,” especially when inflation is concentrated in essential goods.

Citing official data from the Bureau of Statistics and the government’s Mid-Year Financial Report, Duncan pointed out that while overall inflation in 2025 has remained moderate, food prices have risen at a faster pace than the all-items Consumer Price Index. He argued that this disparity places disproportionate pressure on low- and middle-income households, where food costs consume a significant portion of monthly income.

According to Duncan, this reality strengthens the case for APNU’s call for a minimum 25 percent wage increase for public servants. He described wages as the foundation of household stability, noting that unlike one-off grants, they determine how families cope with rising costs over time.

“When food prices continue to climb while wages remain largely static, purchasing power erodes steadily, even for those who are fully employed,” he stated.

The APNU MP also highlighted the limitations of single cash payments, observing that the same $200,000 now purchases fewer basic food items than it did just months ago. Staples such as rice, cooking oil, flour, eggs, and fresh produce, he said, are consuming an increasing share of household income.

“The issue is not that the grant has lost importance,” Duncan wrote, “but that prices have risen.”

He argued that while cash grants are useful in easing immediate financial pressure and are necessary under current conditions, they cannot replace sustained income growth. Duncan maintained that protecting living standards requires wages that keep pace with the cost of essentials, complemented by targeted short-term support.

Duncan concluded by urging policymakers to recognise the difference between temporary assistance and long-term income security, stressing that both are necessary for a meaningful response to the cost-of-living challenges facing ordinary Guyanese families.

