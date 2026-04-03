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A TROUBLED HEART “EQUALS A BLOCKED EAR – EVANGELIST EION GREAVES’ EASTER MESSAGE TO GUYANA AND THE WORLD IN TROUBLING TIMES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the Christian world observes the culmination of Holy Week, renowned Guyanese gospel artiste and evangelist Dr. Eion Greaves has issued a stirring Easter message to the nation. Known for hit anthems like “I Have a Plan” and “He That Dwelleth,” Dr. Greaves is calling on Guyanese to “guard their hearts” against the rising tide of global and local anxiety.

His message comes at a critical juncture, as the world grapples with the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, and Guyana navigates its own complex socio-political landscape in 2026.

The Spiritual Cost of Anxiety

Dr. Greaves centered his exhortation on a profound spiritual principle: that inner turmoil acts as a barrier to divine direction.

  • The “Blocked Ear” Effect: Greaves emphasized that “a troubled heart equals a blocked ear,” arguing that when citizens allow anxiety to take root, they lose the ability to hear God’s guidance clearly.
  • The Antidote: He urged believers to anchor themselves through prayer, fasting, and unwavering trust, rather than being swayed by the “noise” of geopolitical tensions or economic uncertainty.

The Resurrection: A Symbol of National Renewal

Reflecting on the core of the Easter season, Dr. Greaves reminded the faithful that the resurrection of Jesus Christ is the ultimate proof that hope can transcend even the deepest despair.

  • The Foundation of Faith: He underscored that without the resurrection, the Christian faith loses its purpose.
  • The “Hope of Glory”: In moments of national confusion, Greaves pointed to Christ as the only stable source of strength, encouraging the community to recommit to their spiritual values to find a “promise of new life.”

Praying for Leadership Amidst Division

In a candid acknowledgment of the current climate in Guyana, the evangelist touched on the friction between national leadership and public expectations.

  • Addressing Betrayal: He noted that leaders’ visions often clash with the hopes of the people, leading to feelings of betrayal and confusion.
  • A Call for Intercession: Rather than fostering division, Greaves called on Guyanese to pray for their leaders. He urged the public to seek divine guidance for those in power, fostering a spirit of unity that he believes is essential for the country’s improvement.

Dr. Eion Greaves’ Easter Charge

ThemeCore Message
Spiritual ClarityA troubled heart prevents one from hearing God.
Global TensionsAnchor faith in God’s promises, not headlines (Israel/Iran).
National UnityPray for leaders’ guidance rather than sowing division.
The Easter PromiseResurrection is the bridge from the “wilderness” to new life.
Musical Anthem“I Have a Plan” – A reminder of God’s provision.

Transforming Pain into Purpose

Dr. Greaves’ message is a spiritual “map” for a nation in transition. By turning back to God with contrition and supporting the national fabric through prayer, he believes Guyana can emerge from these turbulent times renewed. As his signature song “I Have a Plan” resonates across the airwaves this Easter, it serves as a final, melodic assurance: regardless of the global chaos, there is a divine purpose at work for all who choose to believe.

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