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A FEW BAD APPLES? NO, IT’S THE SYSTEM!’ – TODD BLASTS POLICE LEADERSHIP

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Stop blaming junior police ranks while those at the top escape scrutiny. That is the message from Attorney-at-Law and APNU Member of Parliament Dr. Dexter Todd, who is calling for a complete overhaul of the Guyana Police Force amid growing concerns over deaths, alleged misconduct and accountability.

In a Facebook address, Todd argued that repeated failures within the Force cannot simply be dismissed as the actions of a few rogue officers.

Instead, he believes the problems reflect deeper weaknesses in the leadership and management of the country’s principal law enforcement agency.

“A police force is a mirror. It reflects the people leading it,” Todd declared.

He argued that when senior officers demand discipline and accountability, those standards are reflected throughout the organisation. But when leadership fails to act, he contended, the consequences are felt on the streets.

Todd pointed to several deaths that have raised public concern, including those of 11-year-old Adriana Young, two young men killed by police in Linden, a 16-year-old following a police pursuit on the Corentyne, and teenager Joaquin Scipio, who was shot while inside his Sophia home.

For Todd, the recurring question is who should be held accountable when families are left demanding answers.

“When the same thing keeps happening, that is not a few bad apples. That is a system, and leaders are responsible for the system,” he stated.

The opposition parliamentarian also questioned whether increased spending on policing has translated into greater public confidence.

He cited the $36.2 billion allocated to the Guyana Police Force in this year’s national budget, arguing that financial investment means little without transparent investigations and meaningful accountability.

“You cannot buy trust. You earn it one honest investigation at a time,” Todd said.

Among his proposals is the establishment of an independent external oversight body to investigate allegations of police misconduct, rather than relying solely on police officers to investigate their colleagues.

He also wants mandatory deadlines for public reporting whenever someone is injured or killed during a police operation.

Todd insisted that accountability must extend to senior command and not stop at junior officers.

However, he acknowledged the difficult conditions under which many police ranks work, including low salaries, long hours and inadequate equipment.

He called for improved remuneration, modern training and promotions based on merit.

Todd also urged citizens to document alleged misconduct, understand their rights and maintain peaceful pressure for reform.

He appealed to Guyanese living overseas to continue advocating for accountability, arguing that raising concerns about the country’s institutions should not be viewed as disloyalty.

The APNU parliamentarian maintained that meaningful reform must begin with those responsible for leading the Force.

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