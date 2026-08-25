25 Young Men Graduate From Electrical Installation And Life Skills Training Programme

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A cohort of 25 young men have graduated from an intensive six-week Electrical Installation and Life Skills Training Programme executed by Youth Challenge Guyana (YCG) and supported by ExxonMobil Guyana.

The graduation ceremony, hosted at the Herdmanston Lodge in Queenstown, Georgetown, celebrated participants aged 16 to 30 who completed comprehensive technical training and soft-skills modules designed to enhance their employability and workforce readiness.

Technical Competencies and Life Skills Integration

The six-week curriculum delivered a blend of hands-on technical instruction and personal development coaching:

Technical Foundations: Practical modules covered occupational health and electrical safety standards, tool handling, cable routing, circuit wiring, and domestic residential electrical installations.

Practical modules covered occupational health and electrical safety standards, tool handling, cable routing, circuit wiring, and domestic residential electrical installations. Workplace Preparedness: Soft-skills training focused on communication, conflict resolution, professional ethics, personal financial management, and leadership.

Speaking at the ceremony, Youth Challenge Guyana Executive Director Dmitri Nicholson underscored the deliberate focus on young men to bridge community mentorship gaps.

“The training is designed for young men… there is a shortage of role models in our communities, and data suggests to us that young men are among the most vulnerable,” Nicholson stated. “Many of the young men who have gone through the training find pathways to employment, and we take pride in seeing those positive outcomes take shape.”

Corporate Backing and Participant Testimonials

ExxonMobil Guyana Community Relations Supervisor Ryan Hoppie reaffirmed the energy company’s commitment to youth empowerment and technical vocational education, urging graduates to use the certificate as a foundation for advanced technical careers:

“This programme represents providing real opportunities and investing in Guyana’s people,” Hoppie remarked, encouraging the cohort to pursue continuous learning within the electrical and industrial sectors.

Graduates also reflected on the personal impact of the training:

Tomon Wilson shared that beyond learning circuit installation and residential wiring, the interactive sessions significantly improved his self-confidence, public speaking, and interpersonal skills.

shared that beyond learning circuit installation and residential wiring, the interactive sessions significantly improved his self-confidence, public speaking, and interpersonal skills. Anthony Ramolchan commended the instructors for preparing the cohort for the realities of the modern labor market, noting that the initiative opened tangible pathways into the world of work.