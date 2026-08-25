BUS DRIVER FOUND DEAD ON STAIRCASE AT BUSH LOT HOME

HGP Nightly News – Police are investigating the sudden death of 25-year-old bus driver Mahandra Samsuedar at his Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice home.

Samsuedar was found lying face down on an outside staircase on Sunday afternoon.Police said he was bleeding from the mouth and was unresponsive.

Earlier that morning, Samsuedar’s mother, Sheerena Samsuedar, invited him to accompany her to church.

He declined and later left the residence.She returned around 1:45 p.m. and found her son motionless on the staircase.

An alarm was raised and police were subsequently contacted. Samsuedar’s grandmother, who also lives at the residence, told investigators she heard a loud noise earlier but did not think anything of it at the time.

Police said Samsuedar was not known to be suffering from any illness.

A post-mortem examination is expected to determine the cause of death.

Investigations are continuing.