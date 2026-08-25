Global Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Passes Away at 80

By HGP Nightly News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Global music icon, songwriter, and philanthropist Dolly Parton—widely revered across the Caribbean and the world as the undisputed “Queen of Country”—has died at the age of 80.

The announcement was confirmed by her family through a video statement delivered by her nephew and long-time head of security, Bryan Seaver, on her official social media platforms.

Family Confirms Passing of the Country Legend

In an emotional tribute, Seaver expressed gratitude for the singer’s extraordinary life and enduring legacy, noting that Parton herself had asked him years ago to deliver the announcement when the time arrived:

“Dolly lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens,” Seaver said. “Dolly opened doors not just for me, but for her entire family… She also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent.” “Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy,” he added. “He farmed the soil. She farmed songs and happiness.”

From Humble Appalachian Roots to Global Stardom

Born in 1946 into rural poverty in Sevierville, Tennessee, Parton began singing on local radio by age 10 and recorded her first single at 13.

Her career accelerated after moving to Nashville in 1964:

The Porter Wagoner Era (1967–1974): Gained household recognition across television networks, establishing her songwriting brilliance with early standards like “Put It Off Until Tomorrow.”

Gained household recognition across television networks, establishing her songwriting brilliance with early standards like “Put It Off Until Tomorrow.” Solo Stardom: In 1974, she released the historic twin masterpieces “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You”—the latter becoming one of the best-selling singles of all time, later reimagined by Whitney Houston.

In 1974, she released the historic twin masterpieces “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You”—the latter becoming one of the best-selling singles of all time, later reimagined by Whitney Houston. Mainstream Crossover: Starred in and wrote the title track for the hit 1980 film 9 to 5, creating an enduring anthem for working-class empowerment.

Starred in and wrote the title track for the hit 1980 film 9 to 5, creating an enduring anthem for working-class empowerment. Caribbean & International Popularity: Her beloved duet “Islands in the Stream” with Kenny Rogers remains a staple of Guyanese radio stations, weddings, and celebrations across generations.

Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy

Parton translated her creative success into extensive business ventures and global philanthropy:

Dollywood: In 1986, she opened the Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, transforming the Appalachian region into a major economic hub while celebrating local mountain heritage.

In 1986, she opened the Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, transforming the Appalachian region into a major economic hub while celebrating local mountain heritage. Imagination Library: Through the Dollywood Foundation, she mailed hundreds of millions of free books to children worldwide from birth to age five.

Through the Dollywood Foundation, she mailed hundreds of millions of free books to children worldwide from birth to age five. Medical Research: Donated millions of dollars to vaccine research, rural health facilities, and disaster relief programs.

[ BY THE NUMBERS: LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENTS ] │ ┌──────────────────────────────────┼──────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ ▼ [ Album Sales & Catalogs ] [ Major Industry Honors ] [ Charting Milestones ] - 48 Solo Studio Albums - 11 Grammy Awards - 25 No. 1 Billboard Country Hits - >100 Million Records Sold - 3 Emmy Awards - 110 Career Charted Singles - >3,000 Song Compositions - Country Music Hall of Fame - 2 Academy Award Nominations

Recent Health Challenges

Parton had stepped back from intensive live touring in recent months due to unspecified health challenges and medical procedures.

At the end of last year, she postponed a planned residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and withdrew from public appearances after undergoing medical treatment.

Parton leaves behind an unmatched catalog of American and international music, remembered universally for her vocal range, wit, songwriting mastery, and humanitarian impact.