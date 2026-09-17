HomeArticles25-YEAR-OLD SECURITY GUARD GUNNED DOWN AT NON PAREIL SUPERMARKET
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25-YEAR-OLD SECURITY GUARD GUNNED DOWN AT NON PAREIL SUPERMARKET

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – A 25-year-old security guard was shot dead outside a Non Pareil supermarket on Wednesday night after two men reportedly arrived on a motorcycle, with police now examining CCTV footage in a bid to identify the killers.

Dead is Keion Wilman, of Ninth Street, Dazzell Housing Scheme.

Wilman was reportedly on armed security duty at the O-Guo Chinese Supermarket along the Non Pareil Railway Embankment when the attack occurred at around 9:25 p.m.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that two men rode up on a motorcycle before the pillion rider, reportedly armed with a handgun, got off and opened fire on Wilman.

The gunman then reportedly jumped back onto the motorcycle and fled with his accomplice west along the Railway Embankment.

Wilman was struck in the chest and rushed to the Enmore Regional Hospital. He died shortly after 10 p.m.

Investigators have since reviewed CCTV footage which reportedly captured the movements of the two suspects before and after the shooting.

According to the preliminary investigation, the footage also captured the armed suspect approaching Wilman and firing the weapon.

Police also recovered Wilman’s 12-gauge shotgun at the scene, along with four live cartridges. A suspected warhead was also found, while a suspected live 9mm round was discovered along the reported escape route.

The suspects remain at large as police work to establish their identities and determine the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Several persons have already been interviewed as investigators continue efforts to track down the two men.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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