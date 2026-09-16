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30,000+ SPEEDING TICKETS IN SIX MONTHS — MORE ROAD CAMERAS

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – More than 30,000 speeding tickets were issued across Guyana’s monitored roadways in just six months, as the Safe Road Intelligence System (SRIS) prepares to expand its automated traffic enforcement network.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s midyear report released Monday, the system recorded 30,266 speeding tickets between January and June, bringing the total number of tickets issued since SRIS was launched in April 2025 to 62,450.

And the enforcement net is set to widen.

SRIS currently monitors 112 lanes across Regions Three and Four, but another 48 lanes are expected to come under the system by the end of the year.

The expansion will cover additional areas in Region Four and, for the first time, extend automated monitoring into Region Ten.

The figures highlight the growing role of technology in policing speeding and other dangerous driving behaviour, with the Finance Ministry saying the tickets are intended to curb speeding and discourage reckless driving.

SRIS is an automated traffic monitoring and electronic ticketing system operated through a partnership between the Guyana Police Force and the National Data Management Authority.

The network already covers several major roadways, including the Heroes Highway, the Mandela-to-Eccles Interlink Road, parts of Georgetown and sections of the East Bank, East Coast and West Bank public roads.

Cameras are also operating on the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge.

For motorists, the system means speeding violations can result in tickets being generated without the traditional roadside interception.

Outstanding fines can be checked online through the Guyana Police Force Ticket Portal, using a ticket number, Taxpayer Identification Number or vehicle registration.

With another 48 lanes scheduled to be added before the end of the year, the reach of automated traffic enforcement is set to grow considerably beyond its current footprint.

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