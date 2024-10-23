Wednesday, October 23, 2024
$200,000 CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION APPEARS TO BE ILL-THOUGHT-OUT, PPP GOES BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
An ill-conceived plan by the PPP Government has resulted in a sharp increase in the transfer registration of utility meters and a rush to prepare tenancy agreements. In response to these unexpected consequences, the government has retreated to the drawing board to reconsider its approach. Travis Chase has more details in this report.

PNC/R RAISES INFLATION QUESTIONSPPP/C GOV’T SEEMS NOT TO CARE – ELSON LOW
USE THE CASH GRANT LIST TO SANITIZE THE VOTERS’ LIST – AUBREY NORTON
