MOHAMED DEFENDS FUNDING PLAN, VOWS ZERO TOLERANCE ON CORRUPTION

Mohamed Says the Math Adds Up: Lower Taxes, Less Waste, and Real Accountability

By Alethea Grant | HGP Nightly News

Presidential candidate Azruddin Mohamed on Wednesday defended his ambitious economic and anti-corruption agenda before a packed room of journalists, declaring that a future WIN government would slash waste, cut taxes, and enforce accountability without compromising national revenue.

“We have the money — we just need to invest it in the right places,” Mohamed asserted.

Wasted Billions, Rising Promises

Mohamed pointed to what he described as massive waste and corruption in current spending practices, citing:

GYD 23 billion in expired drugs

GYD 19.5 billion in questionable NDIA drainage works

He said these inefficiencies would be tackled through performance audits, smart spending, and cross-ministry reforms.

“So much of the budget is being spent inefficiently,” he said.

Tax Cuts Without Revenue Collapse?

Despite pledging to reduce VAT and income tax, Mohamed insisted this would not destabilize government finances. His economic argument:

Lower taxes = higher disposable income

More spending and investment = economic expansion

Broader tax base = stable revenue

He also hinted at auditing state agencies and introducing new performance benchmarks for public investment.

Sanctions? “The U.S. Will Work With Us”

Mohamed finally addressed the elephant in the room: the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions against him. Without going into details, he expressed confidence that relations with the United States would normalize under his leadership.

“When we take office on September 2nd, the United States of America will work with us.”

He referenced former U.S. President Donald Trump’s past engagement with sanctioned world leaders as precedent for potential cooperation.

Zero Tolerance for Corruption

In response to questions on political integrity, Mohamed committed to establishing a truly independent anti-corruption body with wide-ranging powers. He outlined a strict governance agenda:

Mandatory asset declarations

Stiff penalties for misuse of public funds

Transparent procurement

No ‘friends and favors’ approach to hiring

“We will have rules. And they will be enforced.”

