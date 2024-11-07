MIN. TEIXEIRA ANNOUNCES REFORMS TO STRENGTHEN INTEGRITY COMMISSION ACT OF 1997

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, has announced plans to reform the Integrity Commission Act of 1997, aiming to enhance accountability and transparency in public office. This initiative is part of a broader effort to ensure greater integrity among public officials. Kerese Gonsalves has more on the proposed changes and the expected impact on governance practices.
