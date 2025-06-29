YOUTH LEADERS QUIT AFC IN PROTEST OF SEXISM, RACISM AND HOMOPHOBIA

Two prominent young figures in the Alliance For Change (AFC), Onix Duncan and Dillon Mohamed, have stepped down from their leadership roles and exited the party altogether. Their resignations, made public today, are the latest in a string of youth departures that have raised concerns about the party’s internal culture and its ability to retain emerging voices.

Both Duncan and Mohamed pointed to what they described as a toxic environment within the party, highlighting repeated instances of sexism, homophobia, racism, and general disrespect in party group chats. They said these issues were either ignored or inadequately addressed by senior leaders.

In his resignation letter to party leader Nigel Hughes, Duncan expressed deep disappointment with what he sees as a lack of leadership and accountability within the AFC.

“The continued tolerance of disrespectful and homophobic behaviour towards members … amidst my continued calls for a Disciplinary Action Committee to be set up and a leadership style that invites indecision and disorder … has further eroded the party’s credibility and effectiveness,” Duncan wrote.

Mohamed, whose resignation letter offered a more detailed account, said he had grown disillusioned after a year of trying to address the issues internally. He described a culture where offensive rhetoric—especially against coalition-aligned members—was normalized.

“Most of the persons verbally attacking pro-coalition members on our chat forums constantly resort to racist, sexist, homophobic, and xenophobic [language],” Mohamed stated. “This stands in stark contrast to what the leaders say they stand for and received no reprimand … The failure of the leadership to adequately address these issues … has made me question how genuine they are about their progressive policies.”

He added that this failure hurts not just internal cohesion but also undermines the party’s stated commitment to marginalized communities.

The AFC has not yet issued a formal response to the resignations.

Both Duncan and Mohamed had been seen as promising voices within the AFC, part of a wave of younger members who had brought new energy and perspectives to the party. Their exits underscore a growing disconnect between the leadership and its younger base, many of whom say they are no longer willing to stay silent in the face of discriminatory behaviour.

Whether the AFC chooses to address these issues publicly may determine how many more young leaders follow Duncan and Mohamed out the door.

