YOUNG BUSINESSWOMEN MAKING WAVES WITH LOCAL HOMEMADE JUICES, MILKSHAKES & ASSORTED BANANA BREADS

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

Two dynamic young entrepreneurs, Monifa Fresco and Ayodele David, are turning heads and tantalizing taste buds with their growing micro-businesses — Momo Moish and Ayo’s Bakery — both renowned for their flavorful homemade juices, creamy milkshakes, and assorted banana breads that have become community favorites.

Located at the bustling intersection of Princess Street and A&B Cemetery Road, nestled between Princess and Norton Streets, the two ventures have become a regular stop for commuters and food lovers seeking a taste of authenticity and local flair.

The Story Behind Momo Moish

For Monifa Fresco, the journey began in 2016, when she started selling her homemade banana milkshakes on the streets of Georgetown. The brand’s name, she explained, came about quite naturally.

“That was around the time I used to walk around Georgetown and sell, and customers said they really loved it — that it tasted ‘moish.’ So, when I told my father, he said, ‘That’s the name — Momo’s Moish,’ because my name is Monifa,” she recalled with a smile.

Fresco’s signature banana milkshakes — made with inventive blends of natural ingredients — have become a crowd favourite.

“We locals know ‘bomb’ is with barks, seamoss, and all these things… banana milkshakes are now introduced to the public, and people are reacting really well,” she said, highlighting her creative local twist.

She credits her father for inspiring the business. Working at a hotel in 2016, she shared one of his homemade shakes with her colleagues, who immediately asked for more.

“They loved it, so I told my father I think we have a business. I started selling in bags before moving to bottles,” she said.

From there, Momo Moish expanded to include a range of homemade juices, including sorrel, pineapple, guava, and cherry, all made from fresh local produce.

Even when COVID-19 struck, forcing many small businesses to close, Monifa found strength in her faith and the support of her family.

“After losing my job during the pandemic, I had to build on my business. It was my only source of income. I faced a lot of hardships, but I trusted God and kept going,” she said.

Ayo’s Bakery — A Sweet New Journey

Just a few steps away, Ayodele David, owner of Ayo’s Bakery, is delighting customers with her flavour-infused banana breads, which range from the classic to the creative.

“I had wanted to try something different. I never ate banana bread before, so I decided to bake it — and I loved it! My brother encouraged me, and from then to now, a lot of people enjoy it,” she said.

David’s entrepreneurial journey began in May 2025, and though relatively new, her bakery has already built a loyal following.

Like many small business owners, she acknowledges that access to financing can be challenging, but credits her faith and family for helping her persevere.

“I’m grateful to God for everything He has done and is doing. Every small business has challenges, but I thank God for a supportive family — even when I can’t support the business financially, they step in and help in great ways,” David shared.

Community Spirit and Future Goals

Despite occasional slow sales, both Monifa and Ayodele remain determined to grow. As the holiday season approaches, they’re anticipating increased demand for their popular banana breads and juices.

“Know who you want to be, where you want to be, and work towards it,” David advised. “Trust the process, trust yourself, trust God — and you’ll get there.”

Their stories reflect the spirit of Guyanese entrepreneurship — one rooted in creativity, resilience, and a strong sense of community. With every bottle of fresh juice and every slice of warm banana bread, these two young women are proving that success can be homemade.

Like this: Like Loading...