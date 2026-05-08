YOU CANNOT ENTER ELECTIONS DIVIDED AND EXPECT UNITY OVERNIGHT – DR. HINDS TO OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES

“Unity is Not a Light Switch”: Dr. David Hinds Warns Opposition Parties of the Dangers of Fragmentation

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — With the 2026 General and Regional Elections appearing on the horizon, political scientist and WPA executive Dr. David Hinds has issued a blunt warning to Guyana’s fractured opposition: political unity cannot be “summoned overnight” after a period of bitter division. In an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Dr. Hinds argued that the current trend of opposition parties contesting the polls as separate entities rather than a unified coalition is a strategic misstep that could haunt them at the ballot box.

For Hinds, the current political landscape—which sees APNU, the Alliance For Change (AFC), Forward Guyana Movement, and the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity all operating in silos—is a stark departure from the formula that led to victory in 2015.

The 2015 Lesson: Power in the “Grand Coalition”

Dr. Hinds pointed to the 2015 formation of the APNU+AFC as the definitive blueprint for defeating the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). He noted that the strength of that movement lay in its ability to present a singular, credible alternative to the electorate long before the first vote was cast.

The Human Spirit: “When you go in as a fractured group, you expect unity [afterward]; that is not how the human spirit operates,” Hinds remarked. He argued that voters are unlikely to trust a group of parties to govern together if they cannot even find common ground to campaign together.

“When you go in as a fractured group, you expect unity [afterward]; that is not how the human spirit operates,” Hinds remarked. He argued that voters are unlikely to trust a group of parties to govern together if they cannot even find common ground to campaign together. Overcoming History: Drawing from his own party’s legacy, Hinds recalled how the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) moved past its historical animosity with the PNC to form a working relationship. He emphasized that if parties from the 70s and 80s could find common ground, the current leadership has no excuse for perpetual infighting.

Moving Beyond “Anti-PPP” Rhetoric

A central pillar of Dr. Hinds’ critique is that opposition unity must be built on more than just a shared dislike of the current administration. He challenged leaders to move beyond “lip service” and identify the structural issues that could act as a unifying force.

Accountable Governance: Hinds posed the question, “How do we unite?” suggesting that the answer lies in specific, actionable goals such as constitutional reform, equitable oil wealth distribution, and electoral integrity.

Hinds posed the question, “How do we unite?” suggesting that the answer lies in specific, actionable goals such as constitutional reform, equitable oil wealth distribution, and electoral integrity. Personality Conflicts: He acknowledged that “internal power struggles” and personality clashes are the primary roadblocks to unification, but warned that these ego-driven disputes are essentially handing a tactical advantage to the incumbent government.

Conclusion: A Coherent Strategy or a Lost Opportunity?

Dr. Hinds’ reflections serve as a sobering reminder that in the winner-takes-all landscape of Guyanese politics, fragmentation is often the precursor to defeat. As the nation inches closer to the polls, his message is clear: if the opposition parties wish to be viewed as a “government in waiting,” they must first demonstrate that they can wait—and work—together. Without a coherent, unified strategy, the “spirit of 2015” may remain a distant memory rather than a future reality.