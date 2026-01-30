WIN COUNCILORS LEAD PROTEST IN FRONT OF REG. # 10 RDC OFFICE AS CALLS MOUNT FOR RECONVENING OF MEETING TO ELECT COUNCIL BODY

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party has taken its protest to the streets in Linden, Region 10, calling for the Regional Executive Officer (REO) to reconvene the stalled meeting needed to elect a Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Leading the protest is WIN Regional Councillor Mark Goring, who accused the government of deliberately frustrating the democratic process in Region 10 and attempting to exert undue control over the municipality.

Goring, along with fellow WIN councillors and supporters, has begun a three-day picketing campaign near the Region 10 RDC office. The protest began on Wednesday and is scheduled to continue until Friday, January 30, from 12:00 to 14:00 daily.

The demonstration is being held under the banner “Democracy Delayed is Democracy Denied,” reflecting growing frustration over the prolonged leadership vacuum in the region. Region 10 remains the only administrative region in Guyana without an elected Chairman and Vice Chairman following the conclusion of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

The stalemate stems from a previous RDC meeting that ended in a deadlock, after which the Regional Executive Officer suspended the process. Since then, repeated calls to reconvene the meeting have gone unanswered.

While several stakeholders, including political parties and civic voices, have urged that the electoral process be completed, the government has remained largely silent on the matter. The Minister of Local Government and Regional Development has stated publicly that the issue falls outside her jurisdiction.

Critics argue that the continued absence of an elected RDC leadership has left Region 10 in governance limbo, undermining local democracy and delaying key administrative and developmental decisions.

WIN councillors say they will continue to apply public pressure until the meeting is reconvened and the region’s elected representatives are allowed to fulfill their constitutional mandate.

Like this: Like Loading...