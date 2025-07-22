Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Articles

“WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO JUSTIN?”: INQUEST ORDERED AFTER TEEN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

By HGPTV
BERBICE, GUYANA – What began as a regular Friday night ended in heartbreak for one Berbice family. Now, questions are mounting about how 16-year-old Justin Smith died after crashing his motorcycle, and whether something more happened in the moments before he lost control.

On July 13, sometime between 10 and 11:50 p.m., Justin, described by relatives as a quiet teen who had recently dropped out of school, was found critically injured on the No. 46 Public Road, Corentyne. Hours later, he was dead.

The crash, which involved a parked red row plough, appeared straightforward at first. CCTV footage showed Justin riding alone at high speed after reportedly drinking at a Chinese supermarket in No. 47 Village. He attempted to overtake a car, lost control, and slammed into the plough, which was parked on the parapet.

The footage seemed to tell the full story. But by July 18, police had ordered a formal inquest, signaling that all may not be as it seems.

Eyewitness accounts have introduced doubt. Mukesh Edwards, 23, told police he and two others were drinking nearby when Justin arrived on his motorcycle.

According to Edwards, one of the men, Hemesh Harrinarine, also known as Andy, raised his hand moments before the crash. It’s unclear what the gesture meant, but it was enough for police to conduct a confrontation between the two men. Edwards stood by his story.

Harrinarine admitted he heard the crash and ran for help but denied making any gestures or doing anything to distract Justin.

Justin’s mother, Anita Seenauth, said she received a phone call from her daughter just after 10:30 p.m. saying Justin had fallen and was in critical condition. By the time she got there, he was already being helped by others at the scene.

An autopsy conducted by Dr. V. Brijmohan confirmed Justin died from shock and hemorrhage due to multiple injuries. Scratches and materials found on the plough matched debris from Justin or his bike.

Still, the decision to move forward with an inquest suggests authorities want a clearer picture. Was Justin simply going too fast? Or did someone else’s actions, whether reckless or unintended, contribute to the fatal outcome?

For Justin’s family, the pain is raw, but the need for answers is stronger. “He made mistakes, yes. But he didn’t deserve to die like that,” one relative said. “If someone caused it, even by accident, we need to know.”

