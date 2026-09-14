HomeArticlesWE CAN SAY NO — ALI DEFENDS GUYANA’S DEPORTEE DEAL
ArticlesBUSINESSInfrastructureNews

WE CAN SAY NO — ALI DEFENDS GUYANA’S DEPORTEE DEAL

By HGPTV
0
113

HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali is pushing back against mounting criticism over Guyana’s decision to accept deportees from the United States, insisting that Georgetown, not Washington, remains firmly in control of who enters the country.

Ali made the position clear during an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday, rejecting suggestions that Guyana has compromised its human rights record by agreeing to take in non-citizens removed from the United States.

The issue moved from diplomatic discussions to reality on Friday, September 4, when six people arrived in Guyana, four from Cuba and two from Afghanistan, under a temporary, one-year Assisted Voluntary Return arrangement being managed with the International Organization for Migration.

For Ali, however, the arrangement does not mean Guyana has surrendered control over its immigration decisions.

“I don’t see this as a precedent because we can reject,” the President said. “We can say that we are not accepting this, so that has not been taken away.”

His message was equally direct when questioned about whether Guyana risks becoming a dumping ground for people Washington no longer wants.

Ali said the agreement gives Guyana the final say over who is accepted and insisted that names are provided to Guyanese authorities beforehand for their own checks.

“This is not a situation where the U.S. turns up with a plane and just throw people off on your shores,” he said.

The President was also pressed on concerns raised by international human rights groups over third-country deportations, particularly cases in which people have allegedly been wrongly removed and detained in countries where they have no ties.

Ali dismissed the suggestion that Guyana’s participation is primarily about money or commercial benefit, while acknowledging that such arrangements inevitably involve risks.

Instead, he pointed to Guyana’s treatment of migrants and Indigenous communities as evidence of what he described as the country’s strong human rights credentials.

“We have exceptionally good human rights credentials,” Ali said, while noting that Venezuelan and Cuban migrants in Guyana have access to social services.

The government says the arrangement itself is tightly controlled.

Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud said the six people in the first group underwent background checks by Guyanese authorities and were found to have no criminal records. He said discussions with the United States began as far back as January.

And there is another reason Georgetown says it is willing to consider skilled migrants: Guyana’s booming oil economy.

Persaud estimated the country is facing a labour shortage of between 70,000 and 80,000 workers, making skilled migration an increasingly important issue for the government.

Still, the arrangement is not supposed to become a permanent pipeline into Guyana.

Under the framework, only vetted, non-criminal and skilled individuals who voluntarily agree to relocation can be accepted. Their stay is temporary, with the expectation that they will eventually return to their country of origin or move to another country, depending on the outcome of their immigration cases.

Persaud said the United States has not made any additional requests for third-country deportees at this time.

Washington, meanwhile, has welcomed Guyana’s cooperation.

U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot said bilateral discussions had been taking place for months and thanked Georgetown for helping the United States deal with its migration challenges.

But outside government circles, the arrangement remains controversial.

Amnesty International, Refugees International and Human Rights First have raised concerns about third-country removals, warning about the risks of people being sent to unfamiliar countries, potential human rights violations and the possibility of individuals ultimately being returned to places where they could face persecution.

The Trump administration has defended the policy as a tool to tackle immigration backlogs and strengthen border enforcement. U.S. legal authorities have also relied on provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act allowing third-country removals where returning someone directly to their home country is considered impracticable, inadvisable or impossible.

Legal challenges to the policy in the United States are continuing.

For Guyana, the government insists the arrangement does not strip deportees of their ability to seek protection and says international agencies, including the IOM and UNHCR, remain part of the framework.

Previous article
$500M STELLING STILL UNFINISHED! — APNU LINKS DELAYS TO BARIMA TRAGEDY
Next article
‘WE CANNOT PROMISE ANOTHER INTERRUPTION WON’T HAPPEN’ — ALI ADMITS GPL SYSTEM UNDER STRAIN
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID