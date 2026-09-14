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$25M ACRE NEXT TO ALI’S ESTATE? — AZRUDDIN MOHAMED DEMANDS ANSWERS

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – A one-acre property sitting next to President Irfaan Ali’s Leonora estate has come under fresh scrutiny, with Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed questioning how the land was acquired, who is behind the purchasing company and whether taxpayers’ money has helped facilitate development around the property.

In a video statement on Sunday, Mohamed identified Seaspray Holdings Inc. as the company that bought the property and alleged that the deal raises serious questions about transparency under the PPP administration.

According to Mohamed, Seaspray Holdings was incorporated on June 10, 2025, with attorney Devindra Kissoon listed as incorporator, secretary and director. Just 11 days later, on June 21, the company reportedly purchased Lot 31 Seaspray from Dr. Surendra Persaud and Savina Persaud for G$25 million.

That figure, Mohamed claimed, is dramatically below what the property could be worth.

He said information from real estate agents placed the value of the one-acre parcel at around G$200 million, prompting him to question why the property changed hands for a fraction of that amount and what circumstances surrounded the transaction.

Mohamed also drew attention to Kissoon’s relationship with President Ali, pointing to the attorney’s longstanding professional association with the President and his previous role representing Ali in legal proceedings.

But the Opposition Leader’s questions did not stop at the land sale.

Mohamed turned his attention to the development taking place around the property, highlighting an asphalt road, sea defence works, underground drainage and what he described as an elaborate perimeter fence.

He alleged that a four-foot underground drain that previously ran toward the seawall had been covered in the area, allowing the fence and development to push farther toward the reserve.

He also claimed overseas specialists were involved in parts of the sea defence works and questioned whether there is any connection between publicly funded infrastructure in the area and the private development adjoining the President’s property.

Then came another claim.

Mohamed said Ali had told him back in 2019, while the PPP was in opposition, that he wanted to acquire the neighbouring acre. According to Mohamed, securing that parcel would have given the President approximately two acres extending toward the corner.

Now, with the property acquired and development taking shape, Mohamed says he intends to keep digging.

The Opposition Leader said further disclosures are coming and promised to identify people he alleges are conducting business on behalf of the President.

“I will continue to ask these questions, and I will continue to demand answers because Guyana belongs to all of us, not to those who hold political power,” Mohamed said.

The allegations have not been independently established in the information provided, but Mohamed is demanding public answers on the ownership, value, transaction and infrastructure surrounding the property.

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