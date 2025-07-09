WATCH OUT! ‘CEMENT SALE’ CONMAN ON THE LOOSE — GUYANA POLICE ISSUE WARNING

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – A man posing as a wholesale cement dealer is on the radar of the Guyana Police Force after reportedly scamming unsuspecting citizens out of large sums of cash through a bogus sale.

The alleged fraudster, identified as Javier Quintero, has been misrepresenting himself as a supplier of Argos Cement, luring victims with what appears to be a professional sales pitch and an “unbeatable offer.”One of the flashy messages sent to potential victims reads:

> “SALE! SALE! SALE! ARGOS CEMENT – DON’T MISS THIS UNBEATABLE OFFER!!!!”“GESG Solutions Group is having a FLASH SALE on Argos Cement for $51,765.00 per sling / $1,295.00 per sack, minimum 2,500 slings per company or individual. This offer runs for 24 hours!”

The message, dressed in marketing flair, even urged buyers to “HURRY”, mimicking real sales language used by legitimate businesses. But behind the convincing façade is a dangerous deception. Police say Quintero is not associated with Argos Cement in any way.

In fact, representatives from the company have publicly confirmed that they have no ties to him or the business he claims to represent. Authorities are now urging the public to be extremely cautious and not to engage with Quintero or any similar sales pitch circulating online or via messaging apps.

This warning comes after several people were allegedly tricked into transferring money with the hope of securing bulk cement at discounted prices—only to be left empty-handed. The Guyana Police Force is asking anyone who may have been approached by Quintero, or who may have information about his whereabouts, to come forward.

“We’re treating this matter seriously. It’s a reminder that not everything that looks professional is legitimate,” a police spokesperson said.

If you’ve been affected or have any information, contact your nearest police station.

