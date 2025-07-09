Thursday, July 10, 2025
HomeCrimeWATCH OUT! ‘CEMENT SALE’ CONMAN ON THE LOOSE — GUYANA POLICE ISSUE...
CrimeNews

WATCH OUT! ‘CEMENT SALE’ CONMAN ON THE LOOSE — GUYANA POLICE ISSUE WARNING

By HGPTV
0
420

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – A man posing as a wholesale cement dealer is on the radar of the Guyana Police Force after reportedly scamming unsuspecting citizens out of large sums of cash through a bogus sale.

The alleged fraudster, identified as Javier Quintero, has been misrepresenting himself as a supplier of Argos Cement, luring victims with what appears to be a professional sales pitch and an “unbeatable offer.”One of the flashy messages sent to potential victims reads:

> “SALE! SALE! SALE! ARGOS CEMENT – DON’T MISS THIS UNBEATABLE OFFER!!!!”“GESG Solutions Group is having a FLASH SALE on Argos Cement for $51,765.00 per sling / $1,295.00 per sack, minimum 2,500 slings per company or individual. This offer runs for 24 hours!”

The message, dressed in marketing flair, even urged buyers to “HURRY”, mimicking real sales language used by legitimate businesses. But behind the convincing façade is a dangerous deception. Police say Quintero is not associated with Argos Cement in any way.

In fact, representatives from the company have publicly confirmed that they have no ties to him or the business he claims to represent. Authorities are now urging the public to be extremely cautious and not to engage with Quintero or any similar sales pitch circulating online or via messaging apps.

This warning comes after several people were allegedly tricked into transferring money with the hope of securing bulk cement at discounted prices—only to be left empty-handed. The Guyana Police Force is asking anyone who may have been approached by Quintero, or who may have information about his whereabouts, to come forward.

“We’re treating this matter seriously. It’s a reminder that not everything that looks professional is legitimate,” a police spokesperson said.

If you’ve been affected or have any information, contact your nearest police station.

Previous article
AGRICULTURE MINISTER BLASTS NORTON’S GUYSUCO PROMISES AS INSULTING AND DISHONEST
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Woman stabs husband to death during party at Lima Sands

SIX ARRESTED OVER GTT ROBBERY – SOME STOLEN MONEY RECOVERED