WALTON-DESIR QUITS PNCR, STARTS NEW PARTY— OPEN FOR ‘SERIOUS’ ALLIANCES

Georgetown, Guyana — Former Member of Parliament Amanza Walton-Desir has officially broken away from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and launched her own political party, signaling a willingness to form alliances—provided those partners share her new party’s principles and goals.

Her decision follows a resignation from both the PNCR and the National Assembly, which she said stemmed from concerns about being excluded from key decision-making processes, particularly around upcoming elections. According to Walton-Desir, her contributions within the PNCR had increasingly been overlooked.

She also pointed to broader frustrations with the state of opposition politics in Guyana, noting that the inability of the PNCR and the Alliance for Change (AFC) to unite has left citizens without a cohesive alternative to the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). She believes this lack of coordination has weakened the opposition’s ability to effectively represent the interests of the people.

During a recent media appearance, Walton-Desir was asked whether she would consider working with businessman Azruddin Mohamed, who has announced political ambitions despite being sanctioned by the United States for alleged gold smuggling and facing a recent local tax evasion charge. She did not address the possibility directly but emphasized that any potential alliance would need to reflect the values and direction of her new party.

Walton-Desir’s move introduces a new dynamic into Guyana’s political landscape. Her departure from the PNCR and the formation of an independent political organization could appeal to voters disillusioned with traditional party politics. However, her path forward may depend on her ability to attract meaningful support and navigate a political environment shaped by longstanding rivalries and emerging controversies.

Like this: Like Loading...