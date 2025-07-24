Thursday, July 24, 2025
UNITED STATES CONCERNED ABOUT AZURDDIN MOHAMED GETTING INTO PARLIAMENT, COULD HAVE DIRE CONSEQUENCES FOR GUYANA – U.S AMBASSADOR

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
US Warns of Diplomatic Fallout if Sanctioned Azruddin Mohamed Joins Guyanese Government

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – The United States has raised serious concerns over the possible election of sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed into Guyana’s Parliament or any position within the government.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, US Ambassador Nicole Theriot said Mohamed’s entry into public office could significantly affect how the United States and its private sector engage with Guyana.

“When you see an OFAC-sanctioned individual become a part of a government, it sends concern through the private sector of the United States,” Theriot stated. “US companies often rethink their relationships in that country.”

The ambassador’s remarks were made on the sidelines of a public event and come just weeks after the US Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed sanctions on Mohamed’s Enterprise, Azruddin Mohamed, his father Nazar Mohamed, and related businesses including Hadi’s World and T. Mohamed’s Racing for alleged involvement in gold smuggling and corruption.

Ambassador Theriot emphasized the broader diplomatic and economic implications:

“We’ve seen it in other countries—Afghanistan, for example. Once a sanctioned individual enters government, some countries and companies choose to de-risk or even sever ties. Guyana is in such a beautiful position right now; I don’t want that to change.”

She further clarified that even if Mohamed were to be elected as an opposition MP and not a government minister, the concern remains.

“Yes, he would still be a member of government, so that would be a concern for us,” she reiterated.

The ambassador warned that such developments could prompt the United States to reassess its approach to the Guyanese government, particularly if Mohamed assumes an official role.

The US sanctions, announced on June 11, 2024, target the Mohamed family and associated entities for allegedly facilitating hundreds of millions of US dollars in illicit gold exports, undermining anti-corruption efforts, and damaging global financial integrity.

The fallout from these sanctions has already had economic ripple effects, and political observers are watching closely as Mohamed continues his political campaign.

