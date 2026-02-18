UG LECTURER BELIEVES THE CONSTITUTION ALLOWS FOR THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION TO RETAIN OR REPLACE GECOM OPPOSITION APPOINTEES

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

As the political landscape in Guyana continues to shift following the 2025 General Elections, a senior law lecturer at the University of Guyana (UG) is urging opposition stakeholders to maintain civility regarding the composition of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Dr. Jason Bissember, a prominent legal educator at UG, intervened in the ongoing debate over the seats held by opposition-appointed commissioners. He contends that the Constitution is clear: the current Leader of the Opposition possesses the flexibility to either retain or replace these officials.

The “New Benches” Argument

The core of the dispute lies in the significant change in the configuration of the opposition since the 2025 polls. With a new party—We Invest in Neighborhoods (WIN)—now leading the opposition benches, its leader, Azruddin Mohamed, has reportedly called for the seats to be vacated to reflect the current parliamentary reality.

Bissember’s Analysis of Article 161:

Flexibility of Office: Dr. Bissember argued that there is no constitutional basis for “drama.” He explained that the Leader of the Opposition is an office, not a person, and the holder of that office under Article 161 (3) must be the one consulted for any appointments.

No "Life Terms": The lecturer sought to debunk widespread rumors that GECOM commissioners are appointed for life. He noted that once their constitutional "procedure" has run its course and the political landscape has fundamentally shifted, their term has effectively reached its natural end.

Common Sense Succession: Bissember described the need for a change in commissioners as "common sense," arguing that the commission's opposition representation should naturally reflect the current opposition in Parliament.

The Process of Removal and Replacement

While the Leader of the Opposition has the power to initiate change, Dr. Bissember noted that the process is not unilateral. According to his analysis, Article 161 requires:

Meaningful Consultation: The Leader of the Opposition must consult with other non-governmental political parties represented in the House. Presidential Engagement: Following these internal consultations, a decision is taken to the President to formalize the retention or replacement of the commissioners.

Stakeholders Urged to Avoid “Drama”

The current opposition commissioners were appointed during the previous parliamentary cycle and have so far resisted calls to vacate their seats. Dr. Bissember’s intervention is seen as a call for a “civil” transition to avoid a constitutional stalemate that could paralyze GECOM’s decision-making process ahead of future local and national sittings.

“The person who is the leader of the opposition at this time… has to be consulted with, and a decision could be arrived at… for any changes or retention of commissioners,” Dr. Bissember stated, emphasizing that the process is institutional, not personal.

