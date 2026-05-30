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GET HELP” OPTION ACTIVATED BY MOF FOR CASH GRANT REGISTRATION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Finance Ministry Deploys “Get Help” Digital Interface to Accelerate Remaining $100,000 Cash Grant Enrollment

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a major adjustment to its sweeping national wealth distribution framework, the Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Finance (MoF), has officially activated the “Get Help” support initiative. The targeted administrative pivot is engineered to eliminate structural barriers for vulnerable demographics experiencing challenges enrolling in the $100,000 GYD one-off cash grant payout.

The new policy framework shifts state logistical resources away from general mass enrollment toward focused, home-based interventions. The primary target groups for this specialized digital safety net include elderly pensioners, shut-ins, bedridden individuals, and citizens living with permanent physical disabilities.

A Simplified, Four-Field Digital Intake Portal

To ensure the system remains accessible to citizens with limited technical literacy, the Ministry’s IT infrastructure team has integrated the support feature directly into the primary state portal.

Eligible beneficiaries, or family members acting on their behalf, can access the interface by visiting the official state portal at https://cashgrant.gov.gy/ and selecting the prominent “Get Help” link. The digital intake form requires only four basic data entries:

  1. First and Last Name (matching official legal documentation)
  2. Active Telephone Number (for agent callback routing)
  3. Current Residential Address (to facilitate geographic team deployment)
  4. Type of Assistance Required (selected from a standardized dropdown menu)

Dismantling Financial and Civil Documentation Hurdles

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, clarified that the “Get Help” initiative is designed to do much more than just fix website errors. The system serves as a direct pathway for citizens to obtain the legal and banking documents required for state aid.

“We have deployed dedicated, mobile teams that will actively move into communities to assist persons with the entire registration process, including those who previously lacked standard bank accounts,” Dr. Ashni Singh noted during an operational brief.

Once an application is successfully transmitted through the portal, a trained regional field representative is assigned to contact the applicant within a few business days to schedule a direct home verification visit or coordinate with partnering banking institutions.

Official Distribution Performance Metrics

According to the latest statistical data released by the Department of Public Information (DPI), the state’s electronic transfer strategy has achieved unprecedented scale across the coastal regions:

Enrollment and Payout Metrics (Data Verified to April 30)Total Beneficiary Count
Total Grants Successfully Disbursed289,565 Individuals
Direct Electronic Bank Deposits (RTGS/ACH)265,281 Individuals
Manual Cheque/Remittance Voucher Over-the-Counter Pickups24,284 Individuals

While the data show that 91.6 percent of early recipients successfully used direct bank deposits, the remaining segment of the population lacks the core documents required to access the formal financial system.

The implementation of the “Get Help” platform is designed to close this exact digital divide, ensuring that rural, hinterland, and vulnerable citizens are not economically marginalized as the state moves into the final mop-up phase of the historic $29 billion GYD national cash injection program.

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