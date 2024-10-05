Saturday, October 5, 2024
TWO SUSPECTS CHARGED AND REMANDED FOR THE ALLEGED ABDUCTION OF JOSHUA DAVID

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Two men have been charged and remanded to prison in connection with the alleged abduction of Joshua David as authorities intensify their search for the missing man. Kerese Gonsalves has more details.

ONE WEEK AFTER ‘BRICKS’ WAS ABDUCTED FAMILY REMAINS HOPEFUL
BOBBY VIEIRA CALLS OUT ATTORNEY GENERAL OVER FALSE ALLEGATIONS IN CONNECTION WITH THE DURBAN PARK PROJECT, THREATENS LEGAL ACTION
