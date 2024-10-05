TWO SUSPECTS CHARGED AND REMANDED FOR THE ALLEGED ABDUCTION OF JOSHUA DAVID

Two men have been charged and remanded to prison in connection with the alleged abduction of Joshua David as authorities intensify their search for the missing man. Kerese Gonsalves has more details.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP on
OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT on