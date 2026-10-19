HomeArticlesSLOWE QUESTIONS WHETHER KITTY ENCOUNTER WAS PLANNED
ArticlesCrimeNewsPolitics

SLOWE QUESTIONS WHETHER KITTY ENCOUNTER WAS PLANNED

By HGPTV
0
293

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS: Was the controversial Kitty encounter involving Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed planned in advance? Former Assistant Police Commissioner Paul Slowe says several details have raised his suspicions, from Prem Narine being fully dressed around midnight to what he describes as the “alarming haste” with which senior police officers arrived afterward.

Slowe is questioning whether the controversial October 12 encounter involving Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed was planned in advance, pointing to what he considers unusual circumstances before and after the gunfire outside Senior Superintendent Prem Narine’s Kitty residence.

Slowe has focused attention on Narine’s appearance around midnight, the speed with which senior police officers reportedly arrived at the Kitty Police Station and the sequence of events captured around the area.

“But the man seemed to have been fully dressed,” Slowe said while questioning Narine’s appearance at that hour.

He also described the arrival of senior officers as occurring “with alarming haste” and questioned whether anyone had prior knowledge that an incident was about to unfold.

In subsequent commentary, Slowe scrutinised footage involving a parked pickup and the black car carrying Mohamed and his associates.

He calculated approximately 22 seconds between the vehicle passing the pickup for a second time and a man entering the pickup, apparently to pursue the car. Slowe questioned whether that sequence was consistent with an immediate reaction to an apparent gunshot.

He also raised fresh questions about the firearm police say was discovered beneath the accelerator of Mohamed’s vehicle, pointing to defence claims that earlier searches had failed to uncover a weapon.

Slowe suggested the encounter may have been arranged to generate criminal charges against Mohamed and potentially affect his liberty, but was careful to qualify his theory, stating, “I could be wrong.”

At the same time, the former senior police officer criticised Mohamed’s own actions, describing his decision to be near Narine’s home late at night as reckless given Narine’s role as a witness in the ongoing extradition proceedings.

Police maintain that Narine heard what appeared to be a gunshot as Mohamed’s vehicle passed his Barr Street residence and subsequently discharged his service weapon towards the car. Police also say a firearm and ammunition were later recovered.

Mohamed denies that anyone inside his vehicle fired a weapon and has alleged that the firearm was planted. Those claims remain disputed and have not been established.

Mohamed and his two associates have since been granted bail as the firearm, ammunition and obstruction case moves through the courts.

Previous article
BUSINESS GROUPS WARN VAPE RESTRICTIONS COULD FUEL BLACK MARKET
Next article
TWO-HOUR DELAY IMPOSED ON LIVE STREAMING OF BARIMA COI
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID