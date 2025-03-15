T&T POLICE BUSTS 400 POUNDS OF COCAINE ON GUYANESE REGISTERED VESSEL, FIVE PERSONS DETAINED

Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago have uncovered over 400 pounds of cocaine aboard a ship originating from Guyana, raising serious concerns about regional drug trafficking networks.

Law enforcement officials in Port of Spain confirmed the seizure during an intensive operation and stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the source and intended destination of the illegal cargo.

Officials in Guyana are expected to cooperate with regional counterparts as efforts intensify to combat transnational drug smuggling.

Details in Travis Chase’s report.

