SCORES TURNED OUT FOR THIS YEARS PHAGWAH CELEBRATIONS AT NATIONAL STADIUM

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The National Stadium’s tarmac was transformed into a sea of vibrant colors on Friday as scores of Guyanese gathered to celebrate Phagwah (Holi) in grand style.

Drenched in bright powders and water, Revelers danced, sang, and embraced the spirit of unity and joy, marking the triumph of good over evil. The event was filled with traditional music, energetic performances, and cultural expressions as families and friends came together to share in the festivities.

Dacia Richards caught up with excited patrons as they frolicked in a kaleidoscope of colors.

