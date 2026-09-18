Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found Dead In Garbage Bin

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A grim discovery inside a municipal refuse receptacle in the heart of commercial Georgetown triggered an immediate criminal investigation by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday, after the body of a deceased newborn was uncovered among household waste at a holding site along Orange Walk, Bourda.

The discovery abruptly halted daily municipal sanitation operations and transformed the collection compound into a cordoned crime scene.

According to sanitation workers attached to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), the receptacle containing the deceased infant had originated along the Merriman’s Mall commercial strip before being brought to the Bourda collection point for transfer.

Ragpicker Raises Alarm; Blackout Halts Compaction

The incident unfolded as municipal crews were carrying out routine waste handling operations along Orange Walk:

The Alarm Raised: City Council sanitation worker Ackeem Austin reported that he was actively performing his duties when a civilian scavenger searching through the refuse bins raised an alarm, alerting workers to an infant among the debris.

City Council sanitation worker reported that he was actively performing his duties when a civilian scavenger searching through the refuse bins raised an alarm, alerting workers to an infant among the debris. Origin of the Bin: Municipal crew members confirmed that the smaller bin containing the baby had been collected from the nearby Merriman’s Mall corridor—an area known for food stalls, public greens, and artisanal vendors.

Municipal crew members confirmed that the smaller bin containing the baby had been collected from the nearby corridor—an area known for food stalls, public greens, and artisanal vendors. Unaltered Contents: Fellow sanitation staffer Asquith Smith confirmed that no additional refuse had been dumped into that specific container between its collection at Merriman’s Mall and its arrival at the Orange Walk depot.

Fellow sanitation staffer confirmed that no additional refuse had been dumped into that specific container between its collection at Merriman’s Mall and its arrival at the Orange Walk depot. The Power Outage Factor: Workers noted that smaller receptacles are routinely hoisted and emptied into larger steel compactor containers for immediate transit to the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill at Eccles. However, an electrical blackout interrupted operations at the site—a delay that prevented the bin’s contents from being compacted and buried at the landfill before the body was seen.

Forensic Clues: Infant Appeared Frozen

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and divisional crime scene ranks arrived on scene shortly after being notified, securing the perimeter, taking forensic photographs, and documenting physical evidence surrounding the bin:

Physical State of the Remains: Police sources indicated that preliminary physical examinations suggest the infant’s body appeared to have been frozen prior to being discarded into the receptacle, raising questions regarding where the body may have been stored before disposal.

Police sources indicated that preliminary physical examinations suggest the infant’s body appeared to have been frozen prior to being discarded into the receptacle, raising questions regarding where the body may have been stored before disposal. Investigative Priorities: Detectives are reviewing commercial and municipal CCTV camera feeds along the Merriman’s Mall corridor and Orange Walk to track pedestrian and vehicular movements around municipal bins over the preceding 24 to 48 hours.

Detectives are reviewing commercial and municipal CCTV camera feeds along the Merriman’s Mall corridor and Orange Walk to track pedestrian and vehicular movements around municipal bins over the preceding 24 to 48 hours. Pathology and Autopsy: The remains were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine whether the infant was stillborn or died following birth, and to establish the precise cause of death.

Investigators have urged anyone with information regarding recent unrecorded deliveries, or who observed suspicious activity around waste receptacles along Merriman’s Mall, to contact the nearest police station or the Brickdam Criminal Investigation Department.