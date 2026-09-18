HomeNewsTragic Discovery: Newborn Found Dead In Garbage Bin
News

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found Dead In Garbage Bin

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
130

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A grim discovery inside a municipal refuse receptacle in the heart of commercial Georgetown triggered an immediate criminal investigation by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Thursday, after the body of a deceased newborn was uncovered among household waste at a holding site along Orange Walk, Bourda.

The discovery abruptly halted daily municipal sanitation operations and transformed the collection compound into a cordoned crime scene.

According to sanitation workers attached to the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), the receptacle containing the deceased infant had originated along the Merriman’s Mall commercial strip before being brought to the Bourda collection point for transfer.

Ragpicker Raises Alarm; Blackout Halts Compaction

The incident unfolded as municipal crews were carrying out routine waste handling operations along Orange Walk:

  • The Alarm Raised: City Council sanitation worker Ackeem Austin reported that he was actively performing his duties when a civilian scavenger searching through the refuse bins raised an alarm, alerting workers to an infant among the debris.
  • Origin of the Bin: Municipal crew members confirmed that the smaller bin containing the baby had been collected from the nearby Merriman’s Mall corridor—an area known for food stalls, public greens, and artisanal vendors.
  • Unaltered Contents: Fellow sanitation staffer Asquith Smith confirmed that no additional refuse had been dumped into that specific container between its collection at Merriman’s Mall and its arrival at the Orange Walk depot.
  • The Power Outage Factor: Workers noted that smaller receptacles are routinely hoisted and emptied into larger steel compactor containers for immediate transit to the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill at Eccles. However, an electrical blackout interrupted operations at the site—a delay that prevented the bin’s contents from being compacted and buried at the landfill before the body was seen.

Forensic Clues: Infant Appeared Frozen

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and divisional crime scene ranks arrived on scene shortly after being notified, securing the perimeter, taking forensic photographs, and documenting physical evidence surrounding the bin:

  • Physical State of the Remains: Police sources indicated that preliminary physical examinations suggest the infant’s body appeared to have been frozen prior to being discarded into the receptacle, raising questions regarding where the body may have been stored before disposal.
  • Investigative Priorities: Detectives are reviewing commercial and municipal CCTV camera feeds along the Merriman’s Mall corridor and Orange Walk to track pedestrian and vehicular movements around municipal bins over the preceding 24 to 48 hours.
  • Pathology and Autopsy: The remains were escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) mortuary, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine whether the infant was stillborn or died following birth, and to establish the precise cause of death.

Investigators have urged anyone with information regarding recent unrecorded deliveries, or who observed suspicious activity around waste receptacles along Merriman’s Mall, to contact the nearest police station or the Brickdam Criminal Investigation Department.

Previous article
Government Says Crime Down 16.9%, But Where Are The Numbers?
Next article
GTU President Raises Concerns Over School Conditions As Christmas Term Progresses
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID