704 Positive Cancer Cases Recorded So Far In 2026, Health Minister Urges Greater Efforts At Screening

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has issued an urgent appeal for Guyanese citizens to use state and private diagnostic screening services, saying the country has already recorded 704 positive cancer diagnoses so far in 2026.

The epidemiological data was unveiled on Wednesday during the official launch of One Communications’ annual Pinktober 2026 campaign, convened under the theme, “Many Journeys, One Hope.”

While diagnostic infrastructure has expanded substantially nationwide, public health authorities warned that low voluntary screening rates continue to impede early detection efforts, resulting in cases being diagnosed only after symptoms have progressed to advanced stages.

Prostate Cancer Overtakes Breast and Cervical; Four Types Drive 46% of Cases

According to the Ministry of Health’s national epidemiological registry, cancer incidence in Guyana has seen a significant demographic shift:

Top Four Cancers: Prostate cancer has emerged as the most prevalent malignancy diagnosed nationwide, followed closely by breast , cervical , and colorectal cancers.

has emerged as the most prevalent malignancy diagnosed nationwide, followed closely by , , and cancers. Collective Impact: Together, these four malignancies account for approximately 46 percent of all cancer cases diagnosed across the country.

Together, these four malignancies account for approximately of all cancer cases diagnosed across the country. Men’s Screening Incentives: Highlighting the surge in prostate cases, Dr. Anthony urged men to overcome hesitation and take advantage of national screening services, specifically pointing to government-funded $10,000 health screening vouchers designed to offset the cost of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood tests and related clinical assessments.

Diagnostic Capacity Expands: 7 Mammography Units, but Turnout Lags

Addressing breast cancer management, the Health Minister highlighted significant capital investment in regional radiology over the past decade, which has seen Guyana’s public healthcare system grow from operating a single mammography unit to seven modern mammography machines strategically placed nationwide.

However, clinical utilization figures reflect persistent public reluctance:

Low Screening Numbers: Only 1,667 mammograms have been performed across the country to date in 2026.

Only have been performed across the country to date in 2026. Positivity Rate: Approximately 6.4 percent of those screenings returned positive findings, demonstrating the high yield and diagnostic necessity of routine imaging.

Approximately of those screenings returned positive findings, demonstrating the high yield and diagnostic necessity of routine imaging. Colorectal Expansion: To tackle the fourth most prevalent cancer, the Ministry is procuring advanced colonoscopy equipment to establish dedicated endoscopic screening suites within each of the six new regional hospitals currently under construction.

“We need people to take this thing seriously,” Dr. Anthony emphasized. “The big challenge that we have is we need to get people to come to do their mammographs.”

HPV Vaccination Jumps to Nearly 70%; 4,000 Referred for Pre-Cancer Care

Turning to cervical cancer—a malignancy considered entirely preventable through immunization and timely intervention—Dr. Anthony detailed substantial gains achieved through the national Human Papillomavirus (HPV) prevention strategy:

Free 9-Valent Vaccine: Guyana transitioned its national immunization regimen to the premium nine-valent HPV vaccine, aligning with international best-practice protocols deployed in developed economies.

Guyana transitioned its national immunization regimen to the premium nine-valent HPV vaccine, aligning with international best-practice protocols deployed in developed economies. Dramatic Uptake Surge: Routine vaccination coverage among children aged 9 to 15 years climbed from a low baseline of 16 percent to nearly 70 percent , with public health programs working toward an ultimate target of 90 percent coverage .

Routine vaccination coverage among children aged climbed from a low baseline of to , with public health programs working toward an ultimate target of . Mass HPV Testing: Over the past several years, the ministry’s national screening drive completed approximately 24,000 HPV diagnostic tests, detecting roughly 4,000 positive cases that were immediately referred for specialized gynecological care and pre-cancer clinical management.

“If you get the vaccine… that is the type of vaccines most countries use,” the Minister explained, urging parents to ensure their adolescent children complete the dosing schedule.

One Communications Launches Pinktober 2026: Walk Set for October 25

Reinforcing the private sector’s role in public health advocacy, One Communications officially launched its flagship corporate social initiative, which has mobilized cancer awareness in Guyana annually since 2017.

Chief Executive Officer Abraham Smith, who shared his own family’s personal encounters with cancer, stated that the 2026 theme—“Many Journeys, One Hope”—reflects the shared determination of patients, survivors, and medical practitioners to secure early diagnosis, treatment, and long-term remission:

Beyond Slogans: Smith underscored that Pinktober 2026 will bridge awareness with practical intervention, partnering directly with the Ministry of Health and civic cancer-support groups to fund patient transport, reduce the fear and stigma associated with diagnostic clinics, and remove logistical hurdles that prevent vulnerable citizens from being screened.

Smith underscored that Pinktober 2026 will bridge awareness with practical intervention, partnering directly with the Ministry of Health and civic cancer-support groups to fund patient transport, reduce the fear and stigma associated with diagnostic clinics, and remove logistical hurdles that prevent vulnerable citizens from being screened. National Fitness Walk: The signature Pinktober Walk and 5K/10K run is officially scheduled for Sunday, October 25, 2026, and will assemble at the Everest Cricket Ground on Carifesta Avenue, Georgetown.

“We want to make sure that hope goes beyond words… this has to go beyond slogans,” Smith declared. “We must also help understand where screening is done, address the fear and uncertainty, and help to remove those practical barriers that stand in the way.”