By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — While the Ministry of Finance’s newly released 2026 Mid-Year Report highlights a headline drop in violent offending—declaring that serious crime fell by 16.9 percent during the first six months of 2026 compared to the corresponding period in 2025—the lack of underlying baseline data is prompting questions from civil society and the media.

Conspicuously absent from the national performance document is an itemized breakdown detailing absolute crime counts. The report presents the percentage reduction as an established metric without disclosing baseline figures, leaving the public and independent observers without the statistical data needed to evaluate trends across key categories such as murders, armed robberies, burglaries, and sexual offenses.

The 16.9% Headline vs. The Missing Baseline Data

The executive branch attributes the reported 16.9 percent reduction to four key operational pillars: heightened police mobility, improved detective investigative capacity, expanded digital technology, and deepening community-policing partnerships.

However, the presentation of aggregated percentage claims without supporting data limits independent public and journalistic verification:

Absence of Absolute Totals: The report does not state the aggregate volume of serious offenses recorded by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in either the first half of 2025 or the first half of 2026.

The report does not state the aggregate volume of serious offenses recorded by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in either the first half of 2025 or the first half of 2026. No Crime-Specific Categorization: The movement of specific sub-categories—such as gun-related armed robberies, home invasions, and homicides—is omitted in the relevant text, obscuring whether certain offenses are declining while others may be rising.

The movement of specific sub-categories—such as gun-related armed robberies, home invasions, and homicides—is omitted in the relevant text, obscuring whether certain offenses are declining while others may be rising. Reporting & Classification Nuances: Criminologists and legal observers note that official tallies strictly capture incidents officially entered into police blotters. They do not account for underreported incidents or administrative classification shifts across police divisions.

Multi-Billion-Dollar Spending: Surveillance and Station Upgrades

The statistical claims arrive alongside substantial public spending on internal security. The 2026 Mid-Year Report confirms that out of an authorized G$100.3 billion Public Safety and Security allocation, the administration expended G$39.5 billion during the first half of 2026:

Safe Country Initiative: The single largest technological allocation identified was G$3.6 billion dedicated to the National Safe Country Initiative. These funds completed 193 Intelligent Video Surveillance (IVS) sites across six administrative regions , with civil and networking works underway on another 260 sites to expand municipal surveillance grids.

The single largest technological allocation identified was dedicated to the National Safe Country Initiative. These funds completed , with civil and networking works underway on another to expand municipal surveillance grids. Station Upgrades & Reconstruction: A total of G$679.5 million was injected into physical police facilities, headlined by G$356 million to advance construction on the multi-story Brickdam Police Station, alongside other regional division stations.

A total of was injected into physical police facilities, headlined by to advance construction on the multi-story Brickdam Police Station, alongside other regional division stations. Vehicular Fleet Expansion: The state spent G$221.4 million procuring new vehicles to enhance police road mobility, while G$152.6 million was spent maintaining and overhauling existing land and river patrol fleets.

Digital Crime Logging vs. Public Transparency

A key paradox highlighted by the report centers on modern data architecture. The document reveals that the GPF has deployed the Integrated Crime Information System (ICIS) across 62 police stations nationwide, a digital registry intended to streamline the collection, categorization, and tracking of crime reports.

Yet, despite this ongoing shift toward digital data collection, access to operational crime updates remains limited. HGP Nightly News and other media houses regularly submit formal press queries concerning high-profile shootings, armed robberies, and allegations of police misconduct that remain unanswered or receive updates only after substantial delays.

The 2026 Mid-Year Report contains no evidence that crime data is being intentionally altered or suppressed. However, with billions of taxpayers’ dollars invested in real-time surveillance cameras, modernized vehicles, and electronic station logs, the primary question centers on public data access: if the state is tracking crime digitally across 62 stations, will the administration release the granular statistics required for the public to independently evaluate its safety claims?