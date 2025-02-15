Sunday, February 16, 2025
HomeNewsPRESIDENT SLAMS TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL OVER ‘DISHONEST CORRUPTION REPORT’, REPORT CITES “WEAK” ENFORCEMENT...
NewsPolitics

PRESIDENT SLAMS TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL OVER ‘DISHONEST CORRUPTION REPORT’, REPORT CITES “WEAK” ENFORCEMENT OF LAWS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
88

Days after Transparency International released its latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), scoring Guyana 39 out of 100, President Irfaan Ali has strongly criticized the report, calling it dishonest and misleading.

The President questioned the methodology used in the rankings, insisting that his administration has made significant strides in governance, transparency, and accountability. He argued that the report does not accurately reflect Guyana’s ongoing anti-corruption efforts.

Tiana Cole has more on this developing story.

Previous article
TRIANA ADANNA BARROW: THE YOUNG DESIGNER TURNING DREAMS INTO FASHION
Next article
NO DISCUSSIONS ON GUYANA ACCEPTING UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANTS BEING DEPORTED FROM THE US – PRESIDENT ALI
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CARICOM WITHDRAWS FROM GECOM IN LIGHT OF RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

OPPOSITION CALLS ON GOV’T TO DESIST FROM INTIMIDATING ITS SUPPORTERS WHO...