PRESIDENT SLAMS TRANSPARENCY INTERNATIONAL OVER ‘DISHONEST CORRUPTION REPORT’, REPORT CITES “WEAK” ENFORCEMENT OF LAWS

Days after Transparency International released its latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), scoring Guyana 39 out of 100, President Irfaan Ali has strongly criticized the report, calling it dishonest and misleading.

The President questioned the methodology used in the rankings, insisting that his administration has made significant strides in governance, transparency, and accountability. He argued that the report does not accurately reflect Guyana’s ongoing anti-corruption efforts.

Tiana Cole has more on this developing story.

Like this: Like Loading...