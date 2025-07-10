Thursday, July 10, 2025
TEACHERS DEMAND A REVIEW OF 2024 TEACHERS WAGE DEAL,GTU PRESIDENT CORETTA MC DONALD SAYS IT IS HIGH ON THE AGENDA

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
GTU to Review August 2024 Wage Deal Amid Discontent from Teachers

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The newly elected President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Coretta Macdonald, has announced that the controversial August 2024 wage agreement, signed by former union head Dr. Mark Lyte, is now a top priority for review under the new executive.

“Our teachers have already signaled to us that they want a review of that document, and it’s high on our priority list,” Macdonald stated in a recent interview with HGP Nightly News.

The deal in question proposes a 10% salary increase for 2024, followed by 8% in 2025 and 9% in 2026. However, many teachers believe these figures fall far short of addressing the real cost of living increases and years of salary stagnation.

Macdonald noted that the union is exploring all possible options, including renegotiating or overturning the agreement, as well as securing additional benefits for its members.

“What happened on the 21st of August 2024 has left a bitter taste in the mouths of our teachers. Their bubbles were burst,” she said, referencing the backlash that followed the signing of the wage agreement.

Earlier this year, the GTU staged a 75-day strike to pressure the government into collective bargaining on financial matters. However, the wage agreement was signed without broader consultation, triggering widespread dissatisfaction across the education sector.

Macdonald reaffirmed that GTU members had rejected the proposed increases through cluster meetings and are instead advocating for a revised wage offer of over 29%.

The new GTU executive states that it is committed to restoring trust and representing teachers’ interests through transparent and inclusive dialogue with the government.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
