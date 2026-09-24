HomeArticlesTASER COULD LAND YOU 15 YEARS IN PRISON — NANDLALL WARNS
ArticlesCourtCrimeNewsPolitics

TASER COULD LAND YOU 15 YEARS IN PRISON — NANDLALL WARNS

By HGPTV
0
131

HGP Nightly News – Buying, selling or even possessing a Taser in Guyana could expose a person to serious criminal charges and up to 15 years behind bars, according to Attorney General Anil Nandlall.

Nandlall issued the warning during his “Issues in the News” programme after receiving reports that Taser devices were being sold at commercial establishments in Guyana.

“If that is ongoing in Guyana, let me say that it is absolutely unlawful and constitutes a criminal offence under the Firearms Act,” he said.

The Attorney General pointed to Section 32 of the Firearms Act, which restricts the manufacture, sale, transfer, purchase, acquisition and possession of certain prohibited weapons without the required authority.

Nandlall said his interpretation is that Tasers fall within the prohibition covering weapons designed or adapted to discharge a “noxious liquid, gas, or other thing.”

He argued that an electrical current could fall within the words “other thing.”

Nandlall also cited British legislation and case law involving electrical stun devices in support of his interpretation.

He further pointed to amendments made to Guyana’s Police Act in 2021, which specifically included Tasers and stun guns among “less lethal weapons” available for police use.

According to Nandlall, the need to expressly authorise police use strengthens his position that ordinary citizens do not automatically have legal authority to possess such devices.

And the potential penalties are significant.

Nandlall said a summary conviction under the relevant provision could attract a fine ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 along with three to six years imprisonment.

A conviction on indictment could carry between 10 and 15 years in prison, based on the provision cited by the Attorney General.

“So if you sell, you buy, you acquire, you have in your possession this prohibited weapon, then it’s an offence under the Act,” Nandlall warned.

Previous article
GUYANA’S LABOUR LAWS FACE MAJOR OVERHAUL AS NEW INDUSTRIES EXPAND
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID