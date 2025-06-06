SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE, FOUR OTHERS LISTED AS DRUG TRAFFICKERS, OFAC ISSUES MORE SANCTIONS

Former Region One Police Commander Named in U.S. Drug Trafficking Sanctions List

HGP Nightly News | June 5, 2025

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The United States Department of the Treasury, through its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), has officially named Senior Superintendent Himnauth Shaw, former Region One Police Commander, as a sanctioned individual for his alleged role in a major transnational drug trafficking network.

In a statement released today, OFAC listed Shaw among several individuals accused of facilitating the transshipment of large quantities of cocaine from Guyana to the United States and Europe. The former police commander, who previously oversaw operations in Region One (Barima-Waini), was linked to a 4.4-ton cocaine bust in 2024 near an illegal airstrip—an event first reported by HGP Nightly News.

Shortly after that discovery, Shaw was removed from his command and reassigned to the Transport Workshop of the Guyana Police Force. However, today’s U.S. announcement confirms long-standing suspicions of his involvement in organized drug trafficking.

Also named in the U.S. sanctions list are Mark Cromwell, also known as Demon, Paul Daby Jr., and Randolph Duncan, along with two Colombian nationals. These individuals are now subject to financial restrictions and travel bans under U.S. law.

The statement from the Treasury Department paints a troubling picture of Guyana’s role in the global cocaine trade:

“For decades, Guyana has been a transshipment point for the movement of drugs from South America to the United States and Europe,” the OFAC statement read. “Drug traffickers exploit the rivers, jungles, and porous borders of South America, using Guyana and Suriname as gateways. These include maritime narco-submarines, small aircraft using illegal airstrips, and even underground storage bunkers for cocaine.”

The naming of Shaw and others has reignited calls for stronger accountability and anti-corruption measures within Guyana’s law enforcement agencies. Government officials have yet to issue a formal response to OFAC’s announcement, but CANU and international narcotics agencies continue to assist in the broader investigation.

This is a developing story, and HGP Nightly News will continue to provide exclusive updates as more information becomes available.

