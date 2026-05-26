Summer Gentle and the Launch of Her Album “Jesus Saves”

Gospel Phenom Overcomes Teen Depression to Unveil Debut Album.

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – The local gospel fraternity is gearing up for a deeply spiritual and emotionally raw musical event. Summer Gentle, a rising vocal powerhouse with roots connecting Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, has officially finalized logistics to launch her highly anticipated debut studio album, entitled “Jesus Saves,” this coming Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The formal album rollout will take center stage at the Moriah Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Kaikan Street, North Ruimvelt, kicking off at exactly 4:00 PM. In an era dominated by high-cost, ticketed corporate concerts, Gentle has opted to make the launch completely free to the general public, framing the live experience as a ministry of hope for youth wrestling with modern mental health challenges.

The Legacy of the Sanctuary: From Infancy to “Mercy Says No”

For Gentle, the sanctuary was her first classroom. Raised by a devout, musically inclined father who anchored his family’s life in church performances, she developed an organic ear for harmony before she could speak. By the time she hit her mid-teens, her casual participation in the church choir had transformed into a clear vocational directive.

In an exclusive sit-down with Nightly News, the artist recounted the exact moment she realized her voice held a transformative weight that transcended basic performance. At age 16, she stepped up to the pulpit to deliver a solo rendition of the classic anthem, “Mercy Says No.”

“I remember finishing that song, and a lady came up to me completely in tears,” Gentle recalled emotionally. “She was our church’s choir director. When she told me how deeply that specific song touched her soul, and when I looked out and felt everyone’s energy in the room, it felt like an absolute divine confirmation. It was the moment that sealed the deal for me—I knew this was where I belonged.”

Despite her early clarity, the road to a professional recording studio required immense patience. It wasn’t until June 28, 2025, that Gentle secured her first formal industry backing, signing an exclusive management and production contract with Artesian Music, spearheaded by executive director Osmond Patterson. The partnership effectively catalyzed the production engine that built her 2026 debut catalog.

The Tracklist: Dismantling Negative Self-Talk

The driving force behind the album’s title track, “Jesus Saved Me,” stems from an intensely personal battle with clinical depression that began suffocating her life at the tender age of 14. Gentle candidly admits that she spent years trying to self-medicate her mental health struggles through consumerism and external validation, before executing a profound, internal surrender to her faith.

The 11-track original LP serves as a chronological audio journal, charting a trajectory from isolating psychological warfare to resilient spiritual victory.

Feature Track Central Theme & Lyric Narrative “Innermost Thoughts” A raw, haunting acoustic track that exposes the cycle of negative self-talk and private mental health battles. “What If” A deep, contemplative evaluation of the psychological void left if one abandons their spiritual anchor. “Patience” A mid-tempo ballad emphasizing the painful, necessary virtue of waiting for doors to open naturally. “Jesus Saved Me” The high-energy, triumphant title track celebrating liberation from emotional darkness. “I Am Not Alone” A powerful reminder of constant, unseen spiritual companionship during isolation. “Love Circle” An upbeat, community-centric track celebrating protective tribal support and fellowship.

An Urgent Warning to Young Believers

Confronting the rampant rise in youth isolation and anxiety across the modern digital landscape, Gentle used her media brief to issue a protective warning to young believers who attempt to mask their inner fractures behind a facade of self-sufficiency.

“The biggest mistake you can make when navigating your darkest seasons is trying to shoulder the weight using your own finite strength,” Gentle reasoned accessibly. “Lean entirely into Christ’s power. When you try to fight these massive emotional battles alone, you are setting yourself up for deep discouragement. There is victory, but it requires surrendering your pride and letting divine strength carry you through the dark.”

With staging, acoustic mapping, and live instrumental rehearsals now fully wrapped at the North Ruimveldt venue, the debut of Jesus Saves stands as more than just a standard album premiere—it represents a triumphant cultural checkpoint for a young artist who successfully weaponized her vulnerability to build a fortress of modern faith.