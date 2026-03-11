ST. AGNES STUDENT FOUND WITH LOADED GUN IN CLASSROOM; WEAPON REPORTED MISSING DAY BEFORE

File Footage

HGP Nightly News – A routine Monday afternoon at a Georgetown primary school took a terrifying turn when students and teachers discovered a loaded firearm inside a Grade Five classroom. The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at St. Agnes Primary School on Church Street, South Cummingsburg. What began as a student asking permission to use the washroom ended with police removing a Taurus 9mm pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition from the school.

According to reports, a teacher was conducting class when a student left for the washroom. When the child returned, they were accompanied by another teacher who reported that a student had heard a “clicking sound” coming from a desk where another child was seated.

The teacher questioned the student about the noise, but the child denied hearing anything unusual. A search of the student’s haversack initially revealed nothing.

Then, another student discovered the firearm beneath the desk.

The weapon was immediately secured and police were contacted. Officers from the Alberttown Police Station responded, taking possession of the firearm, a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 11 rounds.

Investigators soon learned the weapon was legally licensed to a 40-year-old manager at Guyana Power and Light. The owner reported discovering the firearm missing from his safe on the afternoon of March 8. He had searched his home with relatives but could not locate it.

During questioning, the student reportedly told investigators that the firearm had been handed to him earlier by a 14-year-old relative. The older child allegedly asked that the weapon be placed in a vehicle belonging to another family member. Instead, the younger child put it in his haversack and brought it to school the next morning.

Sources also told Nightly News that the student had previously expressed anger toward a teacher and another student and had allegedly made threats of violence in the past. The firearm and ammunition remain in police custody as investigators continue gathering statements and working to determine exactly how the weapon ended up in a classroom full of children.

Police say investigations are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...