Chief Justice Orders Squatters to Pay Legal Costs:

Following Acting Chief Justice Roxane George’s ruling against a group of Mocha-Arcadia residents who sought over $200 million in damages for demolishing their homes, the squatters must now pay the respondents $2 million in costs.The ruling has sparked public debate over land rights, government development projects, and legal consequences for informal settlers.

Tiana Cole has more on this development.

