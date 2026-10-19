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BUSINESS GROUPS WARN VAPE RESTRICTIONS COULD FUEL BLACK MARKET

By HGPTV
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HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Guyana’s business community is warning that restricting vaping imports without strong border enforcement could open the door to smuggling and an illegal market. Two major private-sector organisations are now pressing the Government for clear rules on how the restrictions will actually work.

Two of Guyana’s leading business organisations are warning that restrictions on vaping imports will require strong border enforcement and clear rules if authorities are to prevent the emergence of an illegal market.

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association is calling for a clear implementation timetable following President Irfaan Ali’s announcement of restrictions aimed at protecting public health, particularly young people.

The GMSA wants authorities to spell out how the new measures will operate, including procedures governing approvals and any exemptions.

It is also calling for consultations with importers and retailers to ensure businesses understand their obligations and are given sufficient guidance to comply.

But the association has placed particular emphasis on Guyana’s ports of entry, warning that tighter restrictions must be accompanied by stronger enforcement to prevent smuggling and the growth of an unregulated market.

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry has raised similar concerns, calling for clear procedures and consistent enforcement against unauthorised distribution.

The GMSA is also advocating a wider public education campaign, including outreach in schools, homes and places of worship, as part of efforts to discourage vaping, particularly among young people.

The calls now place attention on how the Government intends to implement and enforce the announced restrictions, with the business community arguing that the effectiveness of the policy will depend heavily on clear rules and effective border controls.

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