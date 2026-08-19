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Sigma, Aqtar Ali Threaten Legal Action Over Azruddin Mohamed’s Claims

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed is facing imminent legal action from both Sigma Engineers Limited and Mohamed Aqtar Ali, the brother of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, following sweeping corruption, procurement, and ownership allegations published on social media.

Attorneys representing both parties have dispatched formal legal letters to Mohamed demanding the immediate removal of the offending video, a full retraction, an unreserved apology, and legal costs, warning that failure to comply will trigger High Court defamation proceedings.

Origin of the Dispute: Allegations via Social Media

The legal fallout stems from an August 17 video broadcast published on the Team Mohamed Facebook page.

In the presentation, the Opposition Leader alleged that Sigma Engineers Limited was connected to and fronted for Aqtar Ali, claiming the engineering firm secured billions of dollars in state water-treatment contracts shortly after its 2022 incorporation. Mohamed also raised allegations concerning the company’s employment practices and referenced the tragic drowning deaths of two children near a Bachelor’s Adventure water facility.

Sigma Engineers: “Only One Contract Awarded”

Represented by Attorney-at-Law Sase Gunraj, Sigma Engineers Limited categorically rejected the claims as false, reckless, and defamatory:

  • Procurement Record: The company clarified that it has received only one government contract since its incorporation in October 2022—a 2026 award for rehabilitation works at the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Shelter Belt in Georgetown, where active works are ongoing.
  • Denial of Multi-Billion Portfolio: Sigma affirmed that it was never awarded the multi-billion-dollar portfolio of water treatment facilities at Caledonia, Bachelor’s Adventure, Leguan, Wakenaam, or Hope attributed to it by Mohamed.
  • Legal Demands: The company is demanding that Mohamed remove the broadcast, issue a complete public apology and retraction, undertake not to repeat the claims, and cover legal costs and financial damages, or face High Court litigation.

Aqtar Ali Denies Links to Engineering Firm

Separately, Attorney-at-Law Kashir Khan, acting on behalf of Mohamed Aqtar Ali, dismissed the Opposition Leader’s assertions as baseless character assassination:

  • No Directorship or Ownership: Counsel stated unequivocally that the President’s brother is not, and has never been, a shareholder, director, or beneficial owner in Sigma Engineers Limited or any of the corporate entities cited in the broadcast.
  • Rejection of Political Influence: The letter rejected accusations that Aqtar Ali utilized familial connections or political influence to steer public procurement awards.
  • Immediate Retraction Notice: Ali’s legal team warned that any further publication, circulation, or repetition of the defamatory statements will result in immediate High Court action seeking damages and injunctions without further notice.
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