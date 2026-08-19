Diaspora Specialists To Join Online Counselling For MV Barima Families

By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Survivors and bereaved families affected by the M.V. Barima maritime disaster will soon be able to access confidential, professional psycho-social therapy from local and overseas specialists without leaving their homes, through a new digital mental health platform named EMBRACE.

Announced by Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud, the initiative will serve as the ministry’s National Counselling Platform, mobilizing Guyanese mental health professionals within the diaspora alongside local practitioners to deliver confidential audio and video telehealth sessions.

Priority Focus on Maritime Tragedy Victims

The launch of the EMBRACE portal comes as part of the state’s expanded psycho-social response to the July 18 sinking of the M.V. Barima, which claimed over 70 lives across riverine and hinterland communities.

While the service will eventually open to the general public nationwide, Dr. Persaud confirmed that its initial rollout is dedicated exclusively to survivors, relatives, and first responders processing grief and trauma from the maritime tragedy:

Bridging Geographical Barriers: Victims in remote riverine communities in Region One (Barima-Waini) and across the country can connect directly with licensed therapists via mobile devices or computers.

Victims in remote riverine communities in Region One (Barima-Waini) and across the country can connect directly with licensed therapists via mobile devices or computers. Diaspora Volunteer Integration: The ministry is actively onboarding qualified Guyanese psychologists, licensed clinical social workers, and psychiatrists living abroad who volunteered their services to support national healing.

The ministry is actively onboarding qualified Guyanese psychologists, licensed clinical social workers, and psychiatrists living abroad who volunteered their services to support national healing. Supplementing Field Teams: The digital platform is designed to reinforce—not replace—the ongoing in-person counseling and community-based psychosocial interventions deployed across affected settlements.

“The first effort of this platform is dedicated to anyone impacted by the MV Barima tragedy,” Minister of Human Services Dr. Vindhya Persaud stated. “We are bringing in the diaspora to expand our capacity beyond what the ministry’s core staff alone can offer, ensuring specialized, compassionate care is readily accessible.”

System Testing and Imminent Rollout

Dr. Persaud explained that the platform’s public release took longer than originally scheduled to guarantee robust data privacy, intuitive user navigation, and secure communication channels.

Having personally tested the software architecture last week, the Minister confirmed that the platform is finalized and scheduled to launch publicly within the week.