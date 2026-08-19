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Oppostion Leader Questions Billions In Contracts To Newly Registered Company

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has raised critical questions surrounding public procurement transparency, alleging that engineering firm Sigma Engineers Limited secured nearly G$4 billion in state infrastructure contracts within days of its official incorporation, eventually amassing over G$12 billion in government awards.

Speaking at a press briefing, Mohamed alleged that the company has close ties to Mohamed Aqtar Ali, the brother of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, and questioned whether preferential treatment influenced the evaluation and award process within the water infrastructure sector.

Incorporation and Immediate Contract Awards

According to official company registration documents presented by the Opposition Leader:

  • Incorporation Date: Sigma Engineers Limited was incorporated on October 6, 2022.
  • Corporate Structure: The filing records identify Bangladeshi-Canadian national Taamjeed Rahmaan as the company’s sole incorporator, director, and corporate secretary.
  • Rapid Initial Awards: Mohamed alleged that within days of its registration, the company was awarded three major Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) contracts totaling approximately G$3.7 billion:
    • G$687 million: Upgrade works at an existing water facility in Caledonia.
    • G$1.3 billion: Construction of a new water treatment plant at Cummings Lodge.
    • G$1.647 billion: Construction of a new water treatment facility at Bachelor’s Adventure.

Mohamed questioned how an entity with no prior corporate operating history or demonstrated track record met standard public procurement criteria regarding prior experience, technical capacity, and financial standing.

Over G$12 Billion in Cumulative Water Sector Contracts

The Opposition Leader claimed that the initial G$3.7 billion represented the beginning of an extensive portfolio of state-funded water and well-drilling projects awarded between 2024 and 2026

Demands for Procurement Oversight and Investigation

Highlighting the award of the G$3.569 billion Hope Water Treatment Plant in late 2024—where nine out of ten bidding companies were reportedly disqualified during technical evaluation—Mohamed called on the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) and statutory oversight bodies to review the company’s bid submissions, evaluation reports, and award justifications.

Mohamed demanded that the government explain the criteria used by evaluation committees to award multi-billion dollar public contracts to a newly established entity and clarify whether familial connections played any role in the decisions.

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