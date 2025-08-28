SEVERAL DECLINE POSITION OF PRESIDING OFFICER, GECOM SAYS IT IS NOT WORRIED

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

Fearing the worst, a number of persons trained by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to serve as Presiding Officers have declined to take up the role ahead of the September 1 elections.

Despite these withdrawals, GECOM has assured that the situation poses no challenge to the commission’s readiness. Officials say alternative arrangements and standby personnel are in place to ensure all polling stations are adequately staffed on election day.

The commission maintains that preparations are on track and that the integrity of the electoral process will not be compromised.

