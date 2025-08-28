Friday, August 29, 2025
FAMILY TO FILE LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST WEST DEMERARA REGIONAL HOSPITAL FOR MEDICAL MALPRACTICE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1855

A family in Parfaite Harmonie is demanding justice following the death of Jason Orin Pilgrim, a security guard, whom they allege died due to negligence at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Relatives claim that poor medical treatment and delayed care directly contributed to Pilgrim’s passing. They say repeated concerns were ignored by staff and are now preparing to pursue legal proceedings against the institution.

The family insists this is not only about their loss but also about preventing other families from experiencing similar tragedies.

Hospital officials have not yet issued a formal response to the allegations, but the matter is expected to draw public and legal scrutiny.

