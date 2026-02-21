RULE OF LAW ANCHORS GUYANA’S EXPANDING ENERGY SECTOR – ATTORNEY GENERAL

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC, has declared that the “rule of law” is the primary engine of investor confidence in Guyana. Addressing delegates on Day 3 of the 2026 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo on Thursday, February 19, the Attorney General outlined a sweeping legislative overhaul intended to modernize the nation’s regulatory “cradle” to support the next phase of its industrial evolution.+1

Nandlall emphasized that as the economy enters a sophisticated “downstream” era, the legal framework must move beyond its 1990s foundations to keep pace with a high-tech, digital-first energy landscape.

New Legislative Pillars for 2026

The Attorney General disclosed that several “landmark” bills are currently in the final stages of drafting or undergoing consultation. These laws are designed to manage the complexities of oil and gas while ensuring environmental and commercial accountability.

The Key Draft Bills:

Oil and Gas Operations Bill: This “critical piece of legislation” is designed to regulate downstream natural gas activities. As the Gas-to-Energy project in Wales nears completion later this year, this bill will govern spillover industries such as fertilizer production and liquid natural gas (LNG) processing. Integrated Solid and Liquid Waste Management Bill: This bill will introduce “hefty fines” (some exceeding $2 million) and tighter controls on hazardous waste, specifically from the offshore sector. It is built on the “polluter pays” principle, ensuring that international operators carry full financial liability for waste disposal. Comprehensive Environmental Act: A modern overhaul of the current Environmental Protection Act, aiming to align Guyana’s standards with international “zero-waste” and carbon-neutral goals.

Revamping the Commercial “Cradle”

Beyond energy-specific laws, Nandlall argued that the entire commercial ecosystem must be updated to facilitate the 36,000+ new businesses registered in Guyana in 2025 alone.

The Companies Act Overhaul: Nandlall noted that the 1991 Companies Act is “inadequate” for a modern, digital Guyana. A complete overhaul is underway, with a consultant currently preparing the draft for private sector review.

The government is collaborating with partners from to craft a robust framework for a junior and senior , providing a new avenue for local firms to raise capital. Digital Integration: New laws for Electronic Transactions, Open Data, and Data Protection are being fast-tracked to support the government’s goal of fully digitizing state services by mid-2026.

Comparison to the “2016 Era”

In a pointed contrast, the Attorney General noted that the Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs) signed under the current administration are “radically different” from the 2016 deal. The new framework entrenches a public bidding regime for oil blocks and prohibits government members or MPs from holding licenses, aiming for maximum transparency.

The “Unprecedented” Commercial Surge

To illustrate the need for these laws, Nandlall provided a snapshot of Guyana’s business explosion in 2025:

36,251 new businesses registered.

new businesses registered. 1,516 new local companies incorporated.

new local companies incorporated. An average of 755 new businesses are registered every week.

“Guyana is transforming, and we have the legislative framework… that will create the cradle from which all these industries are going to be conceived, born, weaned, and flourish,” Nandlall told the expo.

