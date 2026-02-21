Sunday, February 22, 2026
HomeNews“CONNECTIVITY NO LONGER A PRIVILEGE”, ONE COMMUNICATIONS GUYANA TO INVEST US$25M TO...
News

“CONNECTIVITY NO LONGER A PRIVILEGE”, ONE COMMUNICATIONS GUYANA TO INVEST US$25M TO IMPROVE SERVICE DELIVERY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
46

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a major move to fortify Guyana’s digital backbone, One Communications (Guyana) Inc. has announced a US$25 million investment for 2026. Chief Executive Officer Abraham Smith unveiled the plan on Thursday at the 2026 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, positioning high-speed connectivity as a critical utility that must outpace industrial and residential demand.

The investment aims to transition telecommunications from a service that simply supports operations to one that “powers them,” reflecting the company’s shift into a high-capacity, oil-driven economic era.

Strategic Investment Pillars for 2026

The US$25 million allocation is earmarked for three primary areas of development to ensure the network remains resilient as national infrastructure expands:

  • Fiber Connectivity: Expanding high-speed fiber into emerging economic corridors, with specific focus on Linden, Parika, the East Coast corridor, and Berbice.
  • Mobile Capacity: Strengthening LTE coverage with additional mobile sites to support increasing data traffic and industrial requirements.
  • Network Resilience: Enhancing subsea and terrestrial capacity to provide redundancy for mission-critical operations in finance, energy, and government.

Leading the Wales Corridor Development

Smith highlighted the Wales corridor—home to the landmark Gas-to-Energy project—as a prime example of the company’s “invest ahead of demand” philosophy.

  • Digital Movement: As energy infrastructure moves inland, One Communications has already expanded fiber into communities like Vriesland, Patentia, Belle Vue, and Goed Intent.
  • Industrial Support: The company has reconfigured its network topology and strengthened transmission routes into the Wales exchange to ensure industrial facilities have the “uptime” required for 24/7 operations.

Digital Inclusion: Reaching Beyond the City

A significant portion of the company’s existing footprint is already serving rural and hinterland areas, a trend that will accelerate in 2026.

  • Nationwide Reach: The fiber network currently serves over 180,000 homes and businesses, with 79% of that footprint located outside central Georgetown.
  • Economic Equity: “Opportunity cannot stop at the city limits,” Smith stated, emphasizing that digital infrastructure must reach every region for development to be truly sustainable.
  • MMG Expansion: The investment will also fund further upgrades to the Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) platform, promoting financial inclusion by expanding digital payment services.

Investment Snapshot (2011–2026)

The 2026 push brings the company’s total 15-year investment to over US$275 million.

“Connectivity is no longer a privilege, it is a promise. Our role is to build systems that hold under pressure and ensure inclusion beyond the coast,” CEO Abraham Smith concluded.

Previous article
MINISTRY OF EDUCATION ‘S PILOTS ENGINEERING PROGRAMS TO REGIONS TWO AND SIX
Next article
RULE OF LAW ANCHORS GUYANA’S EXPANDING ENERGY SECTOR – ATTORNEY GENERAL
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TWO TEENS PERISH IN RUPUNUNI ACCIDENT

CH&PA TO WORK ON CLEARING HOUSE LOT APPLICATION BACKLOG IN 2020