REMOVE PUBLIC WORKS MINISTER AND MARAD BOSS FOR INDEPENDENT PROBE — AFC

HGP Nightly News – The Alliance For Change is calling on President Irfaan Ali to remove Public Works Minister Juan Edghill and Maritime Administration Department Director-General Captain Stephen Thomas, arguing that an investigation into the MV Barima tragedy cannot be considered fully independent while they remain in office.

The party has also demanded a Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, Cap. 19:03, to examine the capsizing, the regulatory failures that may have preceded it and the government’s response.

The AFC has not presented evidence that Edghill or Thomas personally caused the disaster. It maintains, however, that both oversee agencies, officials and records central to the investigation, creating what the party considers a threat to public confidence in the process.

Their removal, the AFC said, should be treated as an administrative safeguard rather than a determination of guilt.

The government has already announced a multi-agency investigation and promised that anyone found responsible for negligence or criminal wrongdoing will be held accountable. The AFC contends that an internal review will not be enough.

It wants the proposed commission to examine eleven broad areas: the vessel; the voyage; weather and sea conditions; the captain and crew; safety equipment and emergency preparedness; the events leading to the capsizing; search-and-rescue operations; crisis management and public communication; regulatory oversight; compliance with international standards; and recommendations for reform.

The MV Barima’s seaworthiness, maintenance and certification records should be placed under particular scrutiny, the party said.

It also wants investigators to explain why the ageing ferry was deployed instead of the newer MV Ma Lisha, which was acquired for the Georgetown-to-North-West District service.

Edghill had previously told the National Assembly that the MV Ma Lisha would replace the MV Barima and MV Kimbia on the Region One route. The Barima nevertheless remained in passenger service.

The AFC said the inquiry must also examine the vessel’s loading, cargo distribution and passenger-registration process.

Authorities have acknowledged that the passenger manifest was unreliable. Only 35 of the 67 people rescued appeared on the official list, leaving the government unable to determine exactly how many people were aboard or how many remained missing.

The party wants the commission to investigate how unlisted passengers were allowed onto the ferry, who approved its departure and whether the cargo manifest accurately reflected what was loaded.

The captain and crew should also be examined, including their qualifications, fitness for duty and conduct before and during the voyage.

The captain reportedly tested positive for cannabis after being rescued. A positive test alone does not establish that he was impaired when the ferry capsized. The AFC said an inquiry should determine when the substance was consumed, whether impairment played any role and whether crew-monitoring rules were enforced.

The availability and condition of life jackets, life rafts and emergency equipment should also be assessed, along with the evacuation procedures and any safety instructions given to passengers.

The AFC is additionally demanding scrutiny of the search-and-rescue response, including the time taken to reach the reported location, the chain of command and coordination among government agencies.

It wants the commission to determine whether all available state and private resources were deployed promptly, including aircraft, vessels, divers and specialised equipment supporting offshore petroleum operations.

Public communication must also be examined, the party said, particularly the accuracy of official information provided to families while the passenger count remained uncertain.

The AFC wants the commission chaired by an independent person with judicial expertise and supported by international specialists in maritime safety and emergency management.

Hearings should be conducted publicly wherever possible, with the commission empowered to compel testimony and obtain manifests, surveillance recordings, inspection reports, maintenance records and internal correspondence.

According to the AFC, the tragedy requires more than expressions of sympathy and assurances from the agencies now facing scrutiny. It argues that only an independent, evidence-driven inquiry can establish what went wrong, assign responsibility where warranted and restore confidence in Guyana’s maritime-safety system.